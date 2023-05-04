TWO days from now, Christians will be commemorating Good Friday that precedes Easter Sunday. Good Friday marks the day that Jesus Christ was crucified after a public ministry of between three and four years. There is some recognition of its importance as Good Friday is a public holiday in Sabah and Sarawak.

Every religion attracts a faithful membership and also carries broad appeal for many non-followers across the planet. This is because all founders of religion lived impactful lives, being the greatest of personages in their times. As with every founder of any religion, Jesus’ life comprised both local and global dimensions, enabling the Gospel to acquire international relevance.

What universal significance does Good Friday carry? Has it any moral relevance for humanity today? The Jewish religious elite in Roman-occupied Israel 2,000 years ago had accused Jesus of blasphemy and claiming to be the king of the Jews. Pilate, the Roman governor who conducted the trial, found Jesus to be harmless and wanted to set him free. But at the insistence of his accusers, Pilate sentenced Jesus to death.

The Romans practised crucifixion as it was a form not merely of execution but of public humiliation to deter others from committing crimes. The convicted person would be flogged and then nailed to a cross. Crucifixion was horrific, and in Jesus’ case, he suffered for six hours before dying. But in spite of the excruciating pain, Jesus thought of his executioners and said a prayer for them as recorded in Luke (23:34): “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.” This is why it is called Good Friday; to forgive is to spread goodness. However, do not wait for death before you forgive.

Jesus taught with a deep sense of urgency that forgiveness and reconciliation are more important than worship. If you remember that someone is bearing a grudge against you, act immediately. “Do not lose a minute. Make the first move; make things right with him,” said Jesus.

Most of us have at some time in our lives been hurt physically or emotionally by others – parents, children, siblings, relatives, friends, workplace colleagues, fellow leaders. But we have also done our fair share of hurting others. Do not ponder who should make the first move. You should do it quickly.

Forgiveness should begin at home. Not many parents realise that their children see them as objects of love as well as hate. One day you are the fairy godmother or Wizard of Oz, and the next day you are a wicked witch or frightening ogre because you speak harshly towards them. Parents want obedience, children want autonomy. When children are disobedient, parents interpret their action as rebellion. When parents get tough, children interpret their action as suppression.

Resentment may build up in both directions, with adverse consequences affecting even family harmony. Birthday, new year or religious celebrations are a time to seek forgiveness for hurtful words and to forgive for being at the receiving end.

One 40-year-old, Jonathan, on his birthday recently wrote to his sister towards whom he had held a grudge for many years. “Forgive me,” he wrote. “For years this chain has hardened my heart and resulted in our poor relationship.” To his younger brother he wrote: “I have not been a good brother to you while you were growing up. Forgive me for my selfishness and abandoning you for the many times you may have needed a brother.”

Jonathan tells this writer: “Forgiveness is a choice and it is a matter of our own heart’s posture whether we feel the receiving party deserves it or not.”

Seven years ago, Tenaga Nasional Berhad took out a full-page advertisement that said: “A forgiving heart can right all wrongs. Nothing warms the heart quite like forgiveness. Bridging every kind of difference, it restores the bonds between us with ease, assuring all is as it should be. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Maaf Zahir dan Batin.” These are words that all Malaysians, regardless of their religion, should recite when the celebratory weekend arrives some two weeks later.

The benefit of forgiveness is reciprocity. If you do not forgive the wrong that others do to you, neither will you be forgiven your offences. Jesus made clear that there should be no limits on the frequency of forgiveness. The disciple Peter asked how many times should he forgive a person ... up to seven times? Jesus replied: “I do not say to you up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven.”

Should you forgive an offender only if his wrongdoing does not cause you too much harm? Not in Jesus’ book, for he also said: “There is nothing done or said that cannot be forgiven.”

Forgiveness prevents a grievance from imprisoning you in the past, and medical researchers have gathered evidence that abandoning resentment, anger and a desire for revenge can improve heart function, lower blood pressure, diminish chronic pain, relieve depression and boost the quality of life.

Cardiologist Dr Douglas Russell found that the coronary function of patients who had suffered a heart attack improved after undergoing a course in forgiveness. However, research psychologist Loren Toussaint warned that it is harmful to misdirect forgiveness by turning it into self-blame as that will make you seven times more likely to become depressed. If you are a victim of a Macao scam, do not blame yourself for being easily intimidated. Demand that your bank take preventive measures.

Forgiveness includes the ability to strike a reconciliatory pose in meeting opposing demands so as to defuse conflict. Some Pharisees, members of a religious party, decided to lay a trap for Jesus and asked him whether it was lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, whom the Jews felt resentment towards. Jesus asked them to bring out a coin with the image and inscription of Caesar. His reply – “Give to Caesar what is his, and give to God what is his” – rendered the Pharisees speechless.

It was Nelson Mandela who established the gold standard for political reconciliation. He had entered prison with a mind full of resentment, he left prison after 27 years with a mind full of love as he had time every day to reflect on the good points of his enemies. He did not wait for the whites to apologise. After becoming president of South Africa, Mandela incorporated white people into the mainstream of the new apartheid-free nation without displaying any bitterness towards them.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has done a Mandela move in getting two sworn political rivals – DAP and Umno – to reconcile and work alongside each other to promote national interest above party biases. Malaysia will do well if Anwar is allowed his full tenure as premier. You, too, should make a Mandela move with your estranged ones on Good Friday.

The writer champions interfaith harmony. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com