To mask up or not?

THE mask mandate for indoor settings has been lifted, except for medical facilities and public transport, as announced recently. This does not mean that there is no risk of Covid-19 infection.

As of Sept 7, there were 2,428 newly reported cases, with a positivity rate of 7.6%. Fortunately, 95% of those reported were with mild symptoms and on home quarantine.

Hospital admissions and intensive care usage due to Covid were 22.1% and 18.1%, respectively. Statistics show that although the Covid-19 situation is under control, there are still risks, especially to the high-risk and elderly groups.

We are not required to wear a mask by law, but some may feel uncomfortable if people around them are not wearing masks while they are still masked up.

The government has left the decision to the people to decide whether to wear a mask or not, be it indoors or outdoors.

Before vaccines were available, ecological studies found that Covid-19 transmission was 7.5 times higher in countries that did not have a mask mandate. With the Omicron virus variant, vaccination may not be effective in preventing infection, but it is effective in preventing severe diseases, thus reducing the rates of hospitalisation and death.

However, we should not have the perception that contracting a mild Covid-19 infection is fine. There are the possibilities of having post-Covid symptoms or long Covid.

Multiple infections, compared with those with first infection, may exhibit increased risks, including mortality, hospitalisation and adverse health outcomes in the acute and post-acute phase of reinfection.

Therefore, with the removal of the mask mandate, it is hoped that the Covid-19 cases do not surge nor increase the burden on our healthcare system. This is where we, as individuals, should be socially responsible.

If and when we are infected, even though with mild symptoms, we should report to MySejahtera and get isolated, so we do not infect our family members, colleagues or friends. We should wear a mask when we have flu-like symptoms even though we test negative.

To decide on masking up or not, we should weigh our risks. Are we in the high-risk group, aged 60 years and above, with co-morbidities or with low immunity, who are more prone to severe disease? Are we vaccinated or boosted? Do we want to protect our love ones from being infected? Are the places we visit crowded? Are they equipped with good ventilation?

There is no right or wrong answer. It is our choice. We should be responsible, whatever the consequences are. Stay safe, stay healthy.

Prof Moy Foong Ming, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com