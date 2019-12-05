MANY offices and commercial buildings do not focus on optimising the use of energy. The major energy guzzler is air-conditioning.

Instead of having a comfortable temperature for maximum productivity, most offices are too cold for comfort. Women especially often shiver and have to wear sweaters, jumpers and scarves to keep warm.

This cold temperature in buildings translates to higher energy consumption and costs.

On Nov 27, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin was reported as saying it isn’t easy for MPs to stay inside the Dewan Rakyat for proceedings because it can be too cold. He said “It’s not easy for us to stay for a long time, you know; it is very cold sometimes”. He added such occurrences were normal.

Such a phenomena is common at cinema halls and ballrooms of 5-star hotels

Why are we wasting electricity? Why are temperatures in government buildings and courts not adjusted to comfortable levels?

If we set the thermostat right to a slightly higher temperature, we can save energy and money?

If we could efficiently manage our air-conditioning systems, it would go a long way to reduce electricity consumption. But we seem to be ignoring this aspect of maintenance.

According to Richard de Dear, a professor of architectural and design science at the University of Sydney, resetting the thermostat from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius could cut a quarter off the electricity bill.

Just as electricity is easy to use, it is also easy to waste. The relevant authorities should look into this and ensure that the temperatures in buildings are at a comfortable level and in the process reduce energy consumption.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur