Touched by compassionate medical staff

AT 1.15am, he switched on the bedside light and I woke with a start. It was only much later that I realised he would pass away within the next few minutes; all our efforts to resuscitate him were to no avail.

During that traumatic experience, I was in a wild panic with barely a coherent thought in me. When I rang 999, the initial questions were straightforward and, in hindsight, the ambulance must have reached our home in record time.

However, it was the operator’s subsequent instructions that seemed to come from a guiding angel, firmly yet compassionately guiding me, clearly and calmly telling me what to do, counting me down as I tried to resuscitate him, reassuring me as I was unsure and afraid. To whoever this lady was, I will always be deeply grateful for her guidance.

At the Emergency Department of Hospital Kuala Lumpur, one of the busiest in the country, the hard-working healthcare professionals see death virtually every hour. Yet, I was met with nothing but kindness and compassion, as they worked as a team to try to revive him.

My late husband, Datuk Seri Dr Jeyaindran Sinnadurai, used to be one of the staff at the hospital. Like his late father, Tan Sri Dr C. Sinnadurai and my late father Dr MK Rajakumar, they were unwavering in their commitment to a life of service, especially to those who lost that most vital aspect of their life: their health.

Jeya would always ask his doctors, when they were deliberating about a critically ill patient, “What would you do if she was your mother or sister or aunt?” and this philosophy gained him an ardent army of patients who adored him.

Doctors and nurses streamed into the curtained cubicle as the news spread, and I did not feel alone. One drove back to the hospital, many came from other departments in the middle of the night, my phone started buzzing with messages.

The reassurances I had heard so many times before – God loves him more, you must be strong and calm – were now, unexpectedly, directed towards me, with hugs and tears. I have never before been so grateful for the kindness of strangers and sympathy of friends, as I was in shock and struggled to accept what had happened. Jeya would have been pleased and touched that you all took so much trouble to look after me when he couldn’t.

During the difficult early hours of the morning, when my life was turned upside down, I was reminded once again of the difficult work our healthcare professionals face every day and despite that, the immense kindness and compassion they retain within them.

Thank you so much to Dr Khairie, Dr Salleh, Dr Aidil, Dr Hidayah, SN Ira Iranie, SN Hidayah, SN Saraswathy, SN Tong, SN Zulmiera, SN Eezaty, SN Austina, SN Asmathika, SN Shereen, PPP Faiz Faisal, PPP Izzat, PPP Syazmie, PPW Farister and driver Frankie: You are all a great tribute to the heart and soul of our nation.

A Grieving Wife

Kuala Lumpur