Track the number on illegal posters

Art for Change ... Iraqi youths donning the red jumpsuits and Dali masks of the Spanish Netflix hit series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), prepare to perform a video clip in Arabic using the music of the famous Italian resistance song Bella Ciao in the northern city of Mosul, on Nov 11 in support of protests sweeping Iraq. While protesters in Baghdad have clashed with police, their supporters in Mosul are using art to fight for change, with a new take on the resistance anthem Bella Ciao. In a viral music video clip, the WWII-era Italian anti-fascist song translates to No Way Out, capturing the sentiment of many young Iraqis about their violence-torn homeland. – AFPpix