Transform country or face decline

OUR highly respected Sultan Nazrin of Perak has advised us all to transform our socioeconomy or risk accelerating our decline in sustainability.

He is absolutely right. Thus, we should take necessary urgent action to plan and implement appropriate policies as soon as possible, especially in the upcoming Budget 2023.

All our leaders should take the lead in this transformation to achieve sustainable development, and should do so urgently.

We must take up the Sultan’s call to accept the challenge to transform the country now.

All true Malaysians must fully support the Sultan’s clarion call.

Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam

Former Treasury Officer