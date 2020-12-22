Travel home safely this festive season

IN this festive season I would like to urge all road users to be safe when travelling. It is common to have increased traffic on major highways and roads as we usher in Christmas and the New Year.

Family and friends have been separated due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has taken a toll on the country this year. We are now able to enjoy more leeway this time around due to slightly lax restrictions, but this is no excuse for anyone to throw caution to the wind.

Please do not wait till the last minute to have your vehicle serviced! Ensure your vehicle is in optimum condition inside and out before you start your journey back to your hometown.

Also, please remember to check that all lights and wiper blades are functioning well as most owners tend to overlook this when servicing their vehicles. Take a look at your tyres and if needed please change them.

I would also like to remind road users that owning a fast and powerful car or motorbike doesn’t allow anyone the right to drive or ride recklessly. There are no two ways about it, driving aggressively only brings harm.

So please stick to the speed limit, do not tail-gate and practise safe and defensive driving. Please appreciate your life and that of others.

I would like to wish all Malaysians travelling back to their respective hometowns a safe journey and a safe return.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya