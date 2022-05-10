Tread with caution over the use of medical drugs

I REFER to the spirited and well-intentioned appeal by Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi for our country to “take progressive action to allow the use of cannabis and hemp, especially cannabidiol, for medical purposes”.

She added: “This is in line with Strategic Thrust Four of the Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities (OKU) 2016-2022, which is to increase access to quality health services for their well-being”.

Before we plunge into the use of medical marijuana in Malaysia we must consider in depth the pros and cons of such a revolutionary move.

As alleged by Ras Adiba, it is true that there is some evidence that cannabis can mitigate some of the symptoms of Parkinsonism, some forms of seizures (not all) and multiple sclerosis.

Currently, there is no evidence that cannabis has any benefit for those suffering from bipolar mental disorder.

It must be borne in mind that although the short-term use of cannabis might diminish the symptoms of some ailments mentioned above, chronic use of cannabis can have adverse long-term effects.

To this day, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) lists marijuana as “a Schedule 1 drug, alongside other potent drugs, such as meth, ecstasy, and heroin as having a ‘high’ potential for user dependence and abuse”.

The DEA has firmly established that the chronic use of marijuana derivatives can lead to addiction of the drug, cognitive impairments which increase the risk of depression and anxiety.

A catalogue of dangers are associated with marijuana use:

1. Some marijuana users may suffer from Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, characterised by severe vomiting, accompanied by abdominal pains and nausea necessitating emergency treatment.

2. Some women may use cannabis to fight off morning sickness associated with pregnancy but the child in the mother’s womb may end up with anaemia, memory deficiency, low birth weight and attention deficit disorder.

3. Marijuana may cause hallucinations, impaired judgment in driving vehicles causing accidents, and even psychotic episodes.

4. Patients have reported faster heartbeats, increased blood pressure and atrial fibrillation, a common form of rhythm disorder in the heart after taking in the substance.

5. Smoking cannabis has also been linked to lung and respiratory diseases similar or worse than tobacco use.

6. Cannabis use is regarded as having the “gateway effect” in that it paves the way to the use of harder drugs like heroin.

Although many US states have legalised marijuana, strict regulation of the substance persists.

Meanwhile, other states continue to criminalise cannabis use, whether for medicinal purposes or otherwise.

I agree with Ras Adiba that “more research grants be provided to institutes and universities to conduct research and clinical studies” on marijuana to enhance our knowledge on the subject but I don’t think it is a good idea to open up our country to use of this drug.

It would be like opening Pandora’s box to a host of undesirable consequences.

Canada’s maxim on marijuana use is a useful guide: “To avoid all risks, do not use cannabis. If you decide to use, you could experience immediate, as well as long-term risks to your health and well-being”.

The “cons” outweigh the “pros” in marijuana use.

Dr A Soorian

Seremban