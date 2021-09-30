Treat need to vaccinate as civic duty

IT is encouraging to read that 30% of teen students nationwide have received their first vaccine dose (theSun 28/9). It is about being responsible – to get immunised against the infectious Covid disease so they can resume in-school classes safely. This is in stark contrast to a small minority of teachers, staff and students, who remain vaccine-hesitant or wary.

It is a medical fact that vaccination prevents the spread of Covid-19, and masks help the protection along. Yet, some vaccine-hesitant folks are stubbornly continuing to argue about their rights to choose. What about the rights of the vast, responsible, majority in our society who have sensibly chosen to do the right thing – to get vaccinated?

It is not enough to rely on strong personal, religious or political beliefs to avoid vaccination. Treat the need to vaccinate as a civic duty. It is well known that when the rights of an individual affects the good of many, the good wins, just like for seat belts, child car seats, speed limits, no smoking in public places where the good superseded the rights of individuals.

Vaccine hesitant, or anti-vaxxers, and anti-maskers jeopardise not only their lives, but also of others. Hence, mandatory vaccine makes sense. Therefore, (barring valid medical reasons) get vaccinated, so lockdowns and restrictions may finally ease or end and we can all go back to some semblance of normality.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang