Trials and tribulations of whistleblowers

THERE have recently been many developments in Malaysia. I think it’s safe to say that we have had enough “excitement” to last a lifetime.

There is one concern that seems to have been lost in the onslaught of developments: Whistleblowers.

Not very long ago China’s Li Wenliang (the doctor who we have to thank for bringing Covid-19 into our collective consciousness) succumbed to the disease.

Outside of China, he is somewhat revered but within China, he was subjected to the famed authoritarian regime (though now that his life has ended, the government has since edified him).

Why is there such vindictive nature as to how whistleblowing is managed and viewed? This question is not one that is specific to the Covid-19 outbreak. It is one that is universal in the context of whistleblowing. A good example is the manner in which Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange are treated.

Manning was the WikiLeaks whistleblower and Assange the founder of Wikileaks. The two are inextricably linked. As to how they are treated, Manning was recently ordered back to prison and Assange is in maximum-security Belmarsh prison in London.

The Malaysian context

In Malaysia, there is the Whistleblower’s Protection Act 2010 (WPA). In name and on paper, this is a highly relevant and good safety measure for those who are at the end of day – anomalies in the workplace, those who are putting themselves at a huge risk in breaking open a secret.

In practice there is a lot to be said about the Act. The WPA is wafer-thin, the provisions are few. This is at face value. An issue that is superficial, but an issue nonetheless.

The more important issues – and these are issues that are tangible and can be felt – is that the disclosure (information leaked) cannot be prohibited by law (Section 6 of the WPA); disclosure can only be made to the government (section 6 and 8) and that certain whistleblowers cannot be protected under the Act (section 11).

This leaves a small window of occasions where whistleblowing is allowed and can be protected under the Act.

For a comparative assessment, the UK’s Public Interest Disclosure Act should be considered. In the UK and the US, there is an independent (oversight) authority that deals specifically with whistleblowing. They are the Public Concern at Work or PCaW (UK) and Government Accountability Project (US).

In Malaysia, a landmark case that is illuminating on the subject is the case of Rafizi Ramli v Public Prosecutor (2014) 3 MLJ 114. This is a case that would be familiar to all Malaysians.

What’s important to note about this case is that the whistleblower was not protected under the WPA because the information leaked was against the law (the now repealed Banking and Financial Institutions Act (BAFIA), replaced with the Financial Services Act).

Another case in point is Rokiah Mohd Noor V. MPDNKKM & Ors And Another Appeal (2016) 8 CLJ 635, where the whistleblowers were not protected under the WPA because they had not made the disclosure to any enforcement agencies, a breach of section 6 of the WPA, leaving them unable to seek protection under section 10.

To put this into context, there are some key enforcement agencies – the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Immigration Department, Royal Malaysian Customs and the Malaysian Prisons Department. The primary enforcement agency here would be the MACC, which has standard operating procedures in how whistleblowing is dealt with.

It could be said that whistleblowing is a relatively new term in the Malaysian legal vocabulary. The WPA was formulated in 2010, but before then there were no laws that truly addressed this not entirely new but somewhat unique action of “whistleblowing”.

One could come to the conclusion that it was borne out of the internet age and the fact that whistleblowing had become a global phenomenon. The only worthy point to note here is that the WPA is perhaps in need of a revision.

Conclusion

One might ask: Why is this a concern? Why do we need to worry about whistleblowers? Is celebrating them not sufficient?

The answer is no. Most whistleblowers have a tragic end. Very recently, a US federal whistleblower, a longtime Department of Homeland Security official was found shot dead in California. His crime? He had penned a book criticising the Obama administration.

Sean Hoare (the journalist considered the primary whistleblower in exposing News of the World’s phone hacking) had a similarly tragic end.

Let’s not forget a Malta car bomb killed the journalist (Daphne Caruana Galizia) who exposed the Panama Papers. Some would argue that their demise has nothing to do with their act, but look closely and think again.

Now, for the question of the hour: Why is whistleblowing suddenly a subject to be broached? Well, I’m inclined to leave that to the readers’ speculation.

Parveen Kaur Harnam Singh is a lawyer based in Kuala Lumpur.