Tribute to a perfect gentleman

UNFORTUNATELY, at a time when global and Malaysian politics are wracked with unnecessary polemics, even vitriol, the passing of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pic), affectionately known as “Pakcik Salahuddin” to many (although we addressed each other as bro), serves as a timely reminder of what decency, kindness and thoughtfulness mean.

For lack of a better word, Allaryaham Salahuddin personified all the aforementioned virtues and more.

While Masyarakat Madani, otherwise translated as enlightened society in various vernaculars in Malaysia, was the leading theme of the country between January to June, it was Salahuddin who spurred the Rahmah initiative.

Driven by his staunch belief in sheer compassion, the initiative aimed to defuse the rising cost of food, fuel, fertilisers and animal feed, all of which were triggered by external events, such as the Pan Slavic War between Ukraine and Russia on Feb 24, 2022.

The Rahmah Menu, offering a variety of food accompanied by a simple drink all for less than RM5, spawned many entrepreneurs, no doubt inspired by the fine example of Salahuddin, the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living minister, who introduced several other inspiring initiatives as well.

In more ways than one, the accomplishments gave Masyarakat Madani a strong traction, and that the new administration or unity government was not one to trifle with.

The super majority of two-thirds gained through the assiduous efforts of various component parties to form a grand coalition was something worthy of the best spirit of Malaysia and all cultures.

Those who have had the privilege of serving alongside and working with Salahuddin, be it during his tenure as Agriculture minister or Domestic Trade and Costs of Living minister, can attest to the unmistakable presence of a genteel and gentle aura that surrounded him.

Even his top officers, with Ahmad Sabki Yusof being the foremost among them, now the Registry of Companies chair, exuded a sense of calm and genuine conscientiousness. This was the remarkable spirit that Salahuddin infused into two of the highest ministries in Malaysia.

Whether in the Parliament hansards or the State Assembly records of Johor, the state from which Salahuddin hails, one would not find a single instance of terse or coarse language. None whatsoever.

Salahuddin was always on the pulse of the nation and the issues.

Former Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Raja Nurshiwan, currently the National Security Council director-general, holds nothing but the highest praise for Salahuddin.

When tasked to promote the “Musang King” in China, Salahuddin remained focused on ensuring that the King of Fruits in Malaysia would receive the utmost appeal and promotion, both in China and domestically.

When Salahuddin was helming the Agriculture Ministry, he concurred with Emir Research on the importance of pursuing a holistic food security policy and had many constructive engagements.

Salahuddin embraced five core thrusts that were important for the people:

1. Mitigating the costs of living

2. Affordable and quality healthcare

3. Affordable and quality education

4. Dignified employment

5. Affordable and quality housing

Hence, his Rahmah initiatives have benefitted many.

More remarkably, soon after the historic victory of May 9, 2018, Salahuddin appeared on air on RTM One and openly declared that he would remain unchanged and accessible to all, whether in power or not.

True to his word, he continued to uphold these principles. He diligently responded to all his messages, as do his officers.

Malaysia not only lost a distinguished gentleman of the highest calibre but also a minister of extraordinary pedigree.

Salahuddin’s mother is a Chinese married to a Johorean, and she remained steadfast in being true to her life and beliefs. This, in turn, led to her raising the best son, who was called to God on July 23.

Indeed, there are only a few good men left in the realm of politics, and Salahuddin has left us too soon.

He will always be remembered for his remarkable contributions to the nation without seeking any pomp or grandeur. Al Fatihah.

The writer is the president and chief executive officer of Emir Research, a think tank focused on strategic policy recommendations based on rigorous research. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com