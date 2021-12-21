TVET students must also learn communication skills

THOSE who have completed technical and vocational education training (TVET) get a much better chance of securing jobs than those who studied programmes in academic education institutions offered by public and private universities, and university colleges.

The highest percentage of employment are polytechnic graduates at 81.2%, vocational colleges 76.7%, community colleges 74.4% and up to 71.4% for other public skills training institutions.

But only 62.8% of those are from tertiary education institutions.

However, admissions into academic education institutions are far greater than enrolments into technical and skills training centres over the past decades.

This will continue until the students, parents and authorities realise and address the three main reasons stated below.

First, school leavers that have scant interest towards work or industry would continue to study without having a particular career in mind.

Many are still clueless after graduation and would apply for whatever vacancies advertised, regardless of the nature of the job or type of industry.

Instead of using their own words to describe themselves, application letters are mostly copied and pasted.

Providing unconvincing answers and showing little interest in the work required, most are not hired as they will be more of a liability than an asset that could contribute positively.

Second, the incomes of many TVET graduates are relatively low and do not increase much over time.

This is mainly due to their low skills level and remaining stagnant over the years.

Being stuck in jobs that do not require superior skills, they continue to be low-income earners.

The only way out is to acquire higher skills and better paying jobs.

For example, there is a world of difference between an ordinary cook and a master chef.

One cooks up ordinary meals, while the other creates gourmet food from pretty much the same ingredients.

Third, the communication skills of TVET students are generally weaker than those pursuing academic programmes.

These include interpersonal communication skills that are used when dealing with colleagues, customers and suppliers, and language skills for reading and writing.

TVET graduates cannot rely on manual skills alone as they must interact well with others.

Apart from colleagues and customers, they must also gain the trust of the boss and suppliers.

To succeed in any career or business, they must have the people skills to win others over.

Hence, apart from picking up technical and manual skills, TVET students must also learn and develop communication skills, which are essential for them to learn fast and perform well in their jobs, whether they wish to build a successful career or run a profitable business.

But as long as these three main reasons remain, TVET courses will continue to play second fiddle to academic programmes.

The experts and officials may keep harping on TVET being equivalent or even better than academic programmes, but their calls would fall on deaf ears.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com