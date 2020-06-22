Understanding university rankings

TIMES Higher Education recently published its “2020 Asia Pacific University Rankings”. A total of eight universities in Malaysia were included in the list, but most of their rankings have dropped compared to the previous year.

The ranking is based on 13 indicators to evaluate the performance of each university, including teaching, teacher-student ratio, research performance, number of paper citations, internationalisation and knowledge transfer income.

University rankings seem to confuse many parents and students for their selection of institutions, because the rankings fluctuate every year. So, are the rankings important? How should we look at the rise and fall of the rankings?

First, the purpose of university rankings is to provide a comparative view of universities through an objective and transparent evaluation.

Second, the purpose of the ranking is to provide constructive feedback to institutions to improve their educational quality.

However, the rankings have become a tool for marketing and branding. Universities tend to use a lot of ranking data to show their strengths to attract talented and wealthy students.

Of course, talented and wealthy students also hope to join those prestigious schools as better start off points. Yet, are graduates of famous schools more successful? Not necessarily. Research shows that 89% of Fortune 100 company CEOs are not Ivy League graduates.

For instance, the chief executives of Walmart, Apple and Amazon are not graduates of prestigious schools. Graduating from a prestigious school does not guarantee success in your career.

Having said that, one of the most important indicators of university rankings is the number of academic research and paper citations. Therefore, the top universities are usually research-based. It is undeniable that scholarly research is one of the most important responsibilities and contributions of universities.

However, for the sake of rankings, the manipulation of research papers and the burnout among academic staff is a common global phenomenon in academia. There are many academic staff who publish papers just for the sake of promotions and such academic research is meaningless.

In addition, when institutions place their focus on rankings alone, there will be a tendency to be negligent in other areas such as social responsibility, the university’s administrative management, faculty and student issues.

Although the evaluation criteria for university rankings are not perfect, I believe that the value of the rankings is dependent on how we use these data objectively.

The rankings bring at least three benefits. First, the rankings provide comparison and a reference for potential students in the selection of their ideal university.

Second, at the institutional level, these data and analyses of the rankings provide the management with useful comparisons for improvement.

Third, on the national level, these data and analyses provide the Ministry of Education useful information to improve the quality of higher education.

Finally, rankings provide a good reference to the quality of the institution. However, these rankings are not sufficient to provide a comprehensive view of the institution.

Therefore, any yearly fluctuation in ranking does not imply a deterioration of any institution’s quality.

In light of this we should look at rankings objectively. For individuals interested in further studies, I suggest referring to the faculty rankings of the schools as a more appropriate indication of the quality for the chosen field than the overall rankings of the university.

In addition, the “fitness” of the university’s environment and culture are also very important considerations in the selection of the “right” university.

Andrew Woon

Johor Baru