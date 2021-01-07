Unity is worth its weight in gold

THE recent announcement of Shalin Zulkifli’s retirement from the national bowling squad jogged my memory of our hosting of the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

She follows the likes of squash queen Datuk Nicol David and badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who hung up their respective racquets, after an illustrious career and service to the country.

I remember as a boy watching Shalin and all other Malaysian athletes display their best for the country when we hosted the 1998 edition of the Commonwealth games.

The 16th Commonwealth games in Kuala Lumpur was special to me. It reinforced and strengthened a sense of not only pride but patriotism of my beloved country.

Every major sporting event involving Malaysia has shown me how we stood united when our athletes competed against the world’s best for national pride.

Most Malaysians would remember Chong Wei’s 2016 Olympic medal match against arch rival Chen Long of China.

The buildup to the men’s singles event got everyone excited with the prospect of him returning with a gold medal.

The game I felt brought people closer together. We were united in our cheers for a fellow Malaysian on the verge of clinching the top prize.

Chong Wei, might have returned with the silver, but I believe Malaysia won the Gold when it came to our display of patriotism and unity not only for Chong Wei’s match, but for all athletes who carried the Jalur Gemilang.

That very same attitude should be a way of life for us. We are all working towards a common objective of harmony, peace and unity. These are among the pillars of progress and success when it comes to nation building.

I would like to remind all Malaysians that we have and will always be standing in the eyes of the world.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya