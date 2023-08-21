Unmasking burnout

IN today’s fast-paced and demanding work environment, burnout has become a prevalent issue that can greatly impact employees and organisations.

Gallup’s State of the Workplace report found that although the world has recovered from the worst of the pandemic, employee stress remained at a record-high level, with 44% of employees experiencing stress.

Similarly, a Future Forum Pulse report found that burnout is on the rise globally, with 42% of the workforce reporting burnout, an all-time high since May 2021, when Future Forum started measuring burnout.

By recognising the causes and symptoms of burnout, organisations and leaders can take proactive measures to create a supportive work culture that promotes employee engagement and satisfaction, in turn retaining top talent and ensuring productivity levels.

Understanding impact

Burnout is more than just feeling exhausted or overwhelmed; it is a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress.

Burnout can show in various ways – physically, emotionally and mentally. Physical indications include chronic fatigue, headaches and insomnia, while emotional ones may comprise feelings of cynicism, irritability and a lack of motivation, among others.

People suffering from burnout may also have difficulty concentrating, have memory problems and experience a decline in decision-making abilities.

When employees experience burnout, their productivity and performance suffer, leading to decreased engagement and increased turnover rates.

Warning signs

Recognising the warning signs of burnout is essential for identifying at-risk employees and preventing further decline in productivity.

While the signs of burnout may vary from person to person, there are several common indicators that employers should be aware of.

One of the most apparent signs is a noticeable decline in performance. Employees who were once highly productive and engaged may start missing deadlines, submitting subpar work or exhibiting a lack of enthusiasm for their tasks.

Additionally, increased absenteeism or frequent sick leaves can be a red flag for burnout.

Another common warning sign is a shift in attitude or behaviour. Burnout can lead to feelings of cynicism, detachment and negativity towards work.

Employees may become more irritable, easily frustrated or show signs of disengagement, such as avoiding social interactions or isolating themselves from colleagues.

Prevention

Burnout may seem a personal struggle but it can have a big impact on people and organisations.

Some measures that organisations can take to prevent burnout and promote positive employee engagement are:

Promote work-life balance: Encourage employees to prioritise their well-being by establishing clear boundaries between work and personal life.

Provide rest and rejuvenation: Emphasise the importance of taking breaks and vacations to recharge. Encourage employees to disconnect from work during non-working hours and support their efforts to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Promote supportive work culture: Create an environment where open communication, trust and collaboration are encouraged. Build strong relationships with employees and provide resources for them to seek help and support when needed.

Recognise and appreciate achievements: Acknowledge and celebrate employees’ accomplishments to boost morale and motivation. Regularly provide feedback and recognition for their contributions, helping them feel valued and appreciated.

Offer professional development opportunities: Support employees’ growth and career aspirations by providing training programmes, mentorship and access to skills development. This enhances their job satisfaction and increases their sense of purpose and engagement.

Conclusion

Unmasking burnout and addressing its warning signs is essential for organisations to retain top talent and boost productivity.

By understanding the causes and symptoms of burnout, organisations can proactively implement strategies to prevent burnout and create a supportive work environment, retaining their top talent, enhancing productivity and driving organisational success.

The writer is the founder and managing director of Aisling Group, an integrated talent solutions company. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com