Unpaid internships modern form of slavery?

HERE is a question that I am sure many students have asked themselves at some point in time, “Should I accept an unpaid internship?”.

This is a common struggle that almost every university or college student has faced. It is something that many have pondered over because they believe that they may not possess the necessary skills to do the job given to them.

Generally, unpaid internships are more prevalent in creative industries such as entertainment, fashion and even media. One reason for this is that there is a tremendous difference between supply and demand of creative graduates and jobs available in the market.

On the other hand, industries like finance or marketing offer paid internships because these jobs are higher in demand. But regardless of the industry, unpaid internships should no longer exist in today’s modern day and age. In the past, accepting an unpaid internship was the norm as it was a common practice for companies to offer these placements with the promise of gaining hands-on experience and the opportunity to work with industry leaders. However, as the world progresses, so do the minds of youth.

More and more students today are reluctant to accept an unpaid internship because they are slowly starting to realise the value of their time and contribution to the company, even if still limited.

Unfortunately, there are still companies that subscribe to unpaid internship. But how different is this from slavery of ancient times? Thus, the question: “Is an unpaid internship an opportunity or a form of modern-day slavery?”

More often than not, students accept unpaid internships because they view it as a stepping stone in securing their dream job. They believe that accepting an unpaid internship will grant them a higher chance of future employment as they would already have one foot in the door. But this belief is something that has been fed to them by corporations as a way to exploit students to make a quick buck. The promise of a potential job offer can be seen as a smoke screen for unethical hiring policies.

While more companies have slowly taken to paid interns, there are some that still do not. Whatever their reasons, it is high time the latter considered the positive side of paying interns. For one, is it not more likely that a paid intern would be a lot more motivated, even obligated, to do their best than an unpaid one? As the saying goes: If you pay peanuts, you get monkeys. Well, then, what if you don’t even pay peanuts?

Students come from all walks of life with some more fortunate than others. As such, unpaid internships tend to favour wealthier students as they can afford to forgo the pay.

Companies offering paid interns can take pride in giving out a hand to the ones who truly need it at the right time. And sometimes, that is all it takes to turn a young person’s life around. From my experience working in a part-time job, I know of many others who have also been working throughout their studies.

If we were to accept an unpaid internship, we would be forced to give up our paying job as juggling two jobs is neither an easy task nor good for our health and studies.

In this pandemic-scarred economy, it is understandable why some students have been forced to accept an unpaid internship. Many businesses, if not closed for good, have been, understandably, forced to cut their expenses. This includes hiring unpaid interns who have the same responsibilities as full-time employees.

Some students realise they have had no choice but to adjust financially to fulfil their practical training as part of their studies. But let it be clear also that times like this are an exception or aberration. Paid internship should be made into a norm when things return to normal.

Simply put, if a company cannot afford to pay interns, then they should not be offering placements. But if they are in dire need of manpower, the least they could do is offer a small token for transport or meals. After all, something is always better than nothing.

So, should a student accept an unpaid internship? They should not. Companies that still offer unpaid internships should be frowned upon. All students should be given an equal opportunity to earn fair wages.

Disguising free labour on the pretext of offering students “experience” should no longer be accepted. Unpaid internship is a modern form of slavery. It is time we realise paid internship benefits all – companies and students, as well as society as a whole.

Samantha Olivia Skelchy is studying Bachelor of Communication at BERJAYA University College. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com