Upgrading combat readiness while combating graft

THE Maharaja Lela-class frigates or littoral combat ships (LCS) have recently re-entered the country’s news cycle yet again for courting controversy.

For those not in the know, in 2011, the government announced that it would build a class of six stealth frigates to upgrade the Royal Malaysian Navy’s tired and ageing fleet.

The contract was eventually awarded to local shipbuilder Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) with a ceiling price of RM9 billion.

For ship design, BNS collaborated with French defence contractor Naval Group to produce a modified version of the Gowind 2500 design.

The Gowind design was chosen ahead of six other designs, including the German Meko A100 and Dutch Sigma 10514 designs.

However, since then the project has been languishing in a constant state of purgatory.

The first vessel was expected to be delivered in 2019 but never materialised.

The government then suspended the project due to delays and rising costs, and the project was only resumed two years later in October 2021.

Now, it has come to light that the LCS project is the centre of a corruption scandal. On Monday, Jan 24, two individuals linked to BNS were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for suspected misappropriation of funds and accepting bribes. Rightfully, people are angry about this.

It’s another notch in Malaysia’s long headpost of graft scandals. However, the LCS is too important a project for us to doom. We really don’t have to look far to see how the LCS can benefit us.

From a maritime perspective, Malaysia is in an extremely precarious position.

Not only do we have to constantly defend our rights and claims to regions within the South China Sea, but we must do so against a bourgeoning military and economic superpower like China.

Without a technologically advanced fleet, our navy has no chance against China’s maritime prowess.

It is impossible for Malaysia to defend her territorial sovereignty when we are facing a huge capability gap.

Most of our navy’s ships are already reaching the 30-year mark and the cost of operating and maintaining them is becoming increasingly high with diminishing returns.

Finally, the LCS project supports a whole ecosystem of small and medium enterprises.

In a post-pandemic world, every single job created or maintained is of the utmost importance.

An estimated 400 local vendors (primarily bumiputra) are involved in the project.

If the government does nothing to save it then whole livelihoods will be lost.

The government must rescue the LCS project for the benefit of its people.

To deprive the navy of an upgraded fleet is to deprive its citizens of their future security and safety.

Hizril Ismi Basuki

Wangsa Maju