Upskilling, cross-skilling critical for future jobs

TO address the challenges facing industries and the job market today, societies are pursuing a holistic approach by creating linkages between education providers, workers with requisite skills and employers; to ensure effective collaboration between employment agencies, and regional and federal governments in helping people.

The importance of skills training institutions cannot be emphasised more. The skill trainers have to be avant-garde, looking for trends, skilling themselves and offering upskilling and cross-skilling courses in the most convenient and cost-effective manner. The speed of adoption and the quality are going to dictate how societies are going to thrive in the future.

Algorithms and machines will be used primarily to focus on information and data processing, retrieval tasks, administrative tasks, and some aspects of repetitive manual labour. The tasks where humans are expected to retain their comparative advantage include managing, advising, decision-making, reasoning, communicating and interacting. Understanding the inherent strength, soft skills, deeper hard skills, adaptability would be desirable qualities in an individual. Entrepreneurship and contract jobs will be encouraged.

We are living in an era of hyper innovation – where technology innovations and start-ups are encouraged, paving the way to singularity (first coined by John von Neumann), faster than expected. This means disruptions to the way we live are going to be more frequent and profound. This rapidly evolving situation leaves us with the only option of reskilling to stay relevant.

According to several surveys carried out recently, data analytics, internet of things, high performance and cloud computing, process automation, robotics, fintech, cybersecurity, mobile and software apps, large machinery, cyber-physical systems, mergers and acquisitions, networking, 3D/4D printing, and the likes, are set to boom. Individuals need to adapt to change, and the early movers

will reap more benefits compared with laggards.

Srirangam R. Srirangarajan

Altair Engineering, Managing Director (Asean and ANZ)