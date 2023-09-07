Urgent action needed to stop motorcycle accidents

MALAYSIA has the highest rate of road fatalities per 100,000 population among Asean countries, with over 50% of these fatalities involving motorcyclists.

Startling statistics reveal that out of every 100 road deaths in the country, 70 are motorcyclists.

Over the past decade, an average of eight motorcyclists or their passengers lose their lives daily, totalling approximately 60 per week and 243 per month.

The prevalence of motorcycle deaths in Malaysia is alarming, prompting the World Health Organisation to publish a manual to address this issue in Malaysia.

Riding a motorcycle is undeniably dangerous. It has been dubbed a “death machine”. Many motorcyclists exceed the speed limit, contributing to the danger.

Most of the food and goods delivery riders are young, and many of them use motorcycles as it is convenient to move around and cheaper on fuel consumption.

We have seen delivery riders weaving in and out of traffic, disregarding traffic signals, exceeding speed limits and displaying a reckless disregard for safety.

Many motorcyclists are blamed for their fate due to their carefree riding attitude and failure to adhere to traffic rules.

Some riders neglect to properly secure their helmets, compromising their safety.

The Mat Rempits, who engage in stunt performances, have given motorcyclists a bad reputation.

The minimum age requirement for a motorcycle licence in Malaysia is 16, and statistically a majority of fatal incidents involve riders between the ages of 16 and 22.

Younger drivers lack maturity and are inexperienced in handling motorcycles. They tend to exhibit aggressive and rebellious riding behaviours.

A significant number of fatalities can be attributed to improperly fastened helmets, leading to severe head injuries. The preventable loss of life among motorcyclists on our roadways must be stopped.

Countless families have been shattered and lives upended due to these tragic incidents.

Motorcyclists must change their mindsets and attitudes.

They should exercise additional care and caution due to the increased risk of accidents while riding motorcycles.

Riders should prioritise their safety by wearing appropriate gear, securely fastening their helmets and using a luminous vest when riding at night.

The government can do its part by allocating a dedicated lane for motorcyclists.

According to a study, most motorcycle fatalities occur on highways than in residential areas.

Traffic enforcement needs to be beefed up, accompanied by strict enforcement of the rules. Offenders who violate traffic regulations should face significant fines as a deterrent.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban