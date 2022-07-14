Urgent maintenance needed at Taman Negara

I JUST returned from a nice, satisfying trip to Taman Negara Kuala Tahan in Pahang, spending four wonderful nights there.

Thanks and congratulations to Mutiara Resort, Perhilitan (Wildlife) department and Tourism Malaysia, custodians of the resort, park maintenance and international promotion respectively, among others.

Being a regular visitor since 1989, I was happy to see a new set of visitors from Italy, Denmark, Arab nations besides the regular Germans, Australians and Dutch.

This indicates we have something interesting here in Taman Negara, attracting new entrants. What disappoints me is the maintenance, which can be better.

Some of the boardwalks to the Canopy Walk are in bad shape and in need of immediate repair. Safety should not be compromised.

The 20-minute trek to Lubok Simpon from the park headquarters, my favourite swimming and picnicking area, was a messy disjointed boardwalk that no one wanted to go.

The monkeys are becoming a menace in Park HQ and Perhilitan needs to act fast.

Perhilitans need to study why our northern and southern neighbours can maintain their known parks diligently well. If they can do regular and preventive maintenance, I am certain more funding will emerge.

More urgency is needed on priorities and Perhilitan needs to be more aggressive in the name of safety and tourism, which helps everyone in the trade.

Harban Singh

Subang Jaya