US gun shops running out of ammo

IN the numerous articles about the US election, there was one recent item that seems disturbing – gun stores are running out of ammunition.

This could be good news as those unhappy with whatever the outcome is won’t be able to buy any ammunition although it also could be disturbing in that they have already bought this ammunition in case of a result they don’t support.

Please, there have been enough deaths already in America recently.

Vote and then accept the result without using lawyers or guns to try and get the result you wanted.

The same ideal should also apply in all countries.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne