Use safe hand rubs

HAND hygiene contributes significantly to safe essential health services and prevention of infection. Alcohol-based hand rub (ABHR) has been heavily used to maintain hygiene. However, the recent lack of ABHRs has led to production of questionable, poor quality and even “dangerous” ABHRs.

Main dangers of low quality ABHRs

1) Severe systemic toxicity and even deaths by methanol-containing hand rub

The main ingredients of the WHO-recommended ABHR are isopropyl alcohol 99.8% or ethanol 96%. However, sporadic cases of acute poisoning using undeclared methanol has been found in the market from time to time. Methanol must never be used in such a product because oral, pulmonary and/or skin exposures can result in severe systemic toxicity and even deaths. When repeatedly used as a hand rub, skin absorption resulting in chronic toxicity (eg, visual disturbances) occurs, particularly if methanol-induced desquamation and dermatitis are present. On the other hand, alcohol levels found in the blood were insignificant and not detectable after using ABHRs which were produced from ethanol and isopropyl.

2) Compromised antimicrobial activity

The procurement of poor quality raw ingredients for the production of ABHRs will lead to sub-standard ABHRs in the market. Sterile distilled or boiled cold water must be used for production. Manufacturers must verify the alcohol concentration and make necessary adjustments in volume to obtain the final recommended concentration for antimicrobial activity. An alcoholmeter can be used to control the alcohol concentration of the final use solution, and hydrogen peroxide concentration can be measured by titrimetry. The lack of proper quality control in the production of ABHRs would interfere with its antimicrobial properties, giving end-users a false sense of security, posing more danger to themselves and others.

WHO has recommended a guide on the production and final concentration of ABHRs. The recommended formulations meet European and American standards. These recipes are for those who do not have access to commercially available ABHR. However, the practice of using commercially-available ABHRs should continue, provided that those ABHRs meet recognised standards.

Recommended materials

Formulation 1

Ethanol 96% (8333 ml)

Hydrogen peroxide 3% (417 ml)

Glycerol 98% (145 ml)

Sterile distilled or boiled cold water

Final concentration for Formulation 1

Ethanol 80% v/v, Glycerol 1.45% v/v, Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) 0.125% v/v

Formulation 2

Isopropyl alcohol 99.8% (7515 ml)

Hydrogen peroxide 3% (417 ml)

Glycerol 98% (145 ml)

Sterile distilled or boiled cold water

Final concentration for Formulation 2

Isopropyl alcohol 75% v/v, Glycerol 1.45% v/v, Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) 0.125% v/v

The shelf life of the WHO-recommended formulations, produced according to the Guide to Local Production, is at least two years after production.

If isopropanol is bought from a reputable company, the concentration stated should be exact and it should be achievable to make up 75% isopropanol correctly; If instead ethanol is produced locally, then checks should be undertaken to determine its exact concentration before producing the ABHR.

Sale of Drugs Act 1952

“The presence of an entry on the Essential Medicines List carries no assurance as to pharmaceutical quality.” It is the responsibility of the manufacturer or the producer to ensure that each product is of appropriate pharmaceutical quality (including stability) and that it complies with the requirement of the national health regulatory authority. The general penalty for those who commit an offence against this Act or any regulation made under this Act shall be liable to a fine or imprisonment.

Dr Lee Yew Fong

Geneva