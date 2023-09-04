Using biotechnology to tackle food security

RECENTLY, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup highlighted that biotechnology can address Malaysia’s food security challenges, (“30 BioNexus-status companies penetrate global market early this year: Arthur”, theSun, March 22).

Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation, which drives biotechnology growth under Mosti, supports this viewpoint. The agency assists organisations in developing innovative solutions to tackle food security challenges, such as food supply shortages, rising production costs and increasing food prices. While biotechnology innovations may not solve all the issues, they can offer practical solutions to significantly alleviate these challenges.

Firstly, biotechnology can lower food production costs by reducing input and raw material expenses. Local firms are producing alternative protein sources from plants and insects, such as Black Soldier Fly larvae, that can be converted into protein-rich animal feed. This approach reduces reliance on costly imported animal feed like maize and addresses food waste.

The global insect feed market is predicted to reach RM9.7 billion by 2031, with the fly larvae segment projected to have the highest revenue and fastest compound annual growth rate of 26.5% from 2022 to 2031, according to Allied Market Research. Biotechnology will undoubtedly contribute to this substantial growth.

Malaysian companies are adopting advanced technologies to increase breeding and production of crops and vegetables like rice, cucumber and chili.

For instance, molecular breeding enables farmers to identify the best crop varieties without waiting for the plant to physically grow, while tissue culture allows for the production of crops, without relying on seed germination time. These innovations can save farmers significant time and produce crops with desirable traits, such as high yield and disease-resistant, leading to increased productivity and profitability.

Local biotechnology firms are also using palm oil mill waste and agro byproducts to create biofertilisers and organic composts, enhancing crop yields by up to 40%, thus harnessing the power of beneficial microbes. These products increase nutrient availability and revitalise soil health through nitrogen fixation and phosphate and potassium solubilisation.

Using biofertilisers and biopesticides can also reduce reliance on harmful chemical fertilisers and pesticides, thus enhancing resistance to pests and diseases, reducing soil degradation, water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, advancements in cellular technology have enabled companies to produce alternative proteins like seafood and meat in laboratories without conventional farming methods, therefore, reducing water consumption, land space and greenhouse gas emissions.

The inaugural cultivated meat conference officiated by the deputy minister in Kuala Lumpur on March 16 marked a significant step towards securing the future of food in Malaysia.

Research and Markets estimates that by 2040, 60% of meat products will be produced in bioreactors and sold in stores and restaurants worldwide.

A local biotechnology company plans to set up Malaysia’s first cultivated meat production facility in Penang in 2024, revolutionising the food landscape and offering an alternative option to feed the growing population.

Malaysian biotechnology companies are making significant strides but larger scale implementation is needed for profound impact on food security.

Mosti’s National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation and National Biotechnology Policy 2.0 provide a solid framework, but practical implementation by public and private stakeholders is necessary.

Tax incentives under BioNexus Status and awareness programmes are helpful but user engagement is crucial for biotechnology to be effective. Without users, biotechnology will remain theoretical without real-world impact on food security.

Mohd Khairul Fidzal Abdul Razak, Chief Executive Officer, Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com.