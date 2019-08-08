Using technology to tackle environmental issues

LATELY, we have been hearing a lot about environmental threats. First, there were concerns on the decline in the number of endangered species including the Malayan tiger due to poaching activities. This prompted the law enforcement to work with the Wildlife and National Parks Department; and two battalions of the general operations force have been deployed to patrol the forests.

And then there is the haze, which seems to be making its annual comeback. The Meteorological Department reported that several regions in Malaysia are experiencing poor air quality.

While we note that relevant authorities are taking necessary measures to address the problems, environmental sustainability leaders and wildlife conservationists should consider working with scientists and technologists on technology solutions to tackle these challenges.

Authorities in Hong Kong have turned to technology to curb air pollution by deploying water-dispersing drones and outdoor air purifiers to improve air quality.

The World Wildlife Fund in Africa has deployed innovative vision-based surveillance systems to help rangers detect poachers in protected areas.

Closer to home, Mimos Berhad has also researched, developed and deployed a solution using technologies such as video analytics, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) for day and night detection of boat trespasses at Belum Rainforest Resort, Perak to reduce the smuggling of endangered species.

Mimos has also developed and deployed a solution for peatland monitoring using IoT technology to gauge under surface water levels as lowered levels have higher risks of fire and thus smog/haze.

These are just some examples of what technology can do for the environment. If we explore deeper, there is much more technology can offer.

Going forward, Malaysia should use its capabilities in Industry 4.0 technologies such as Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to not only meet its industrial needs but also to support environmental sustainability.

Thillai Raj T. Ramanathan

Chief Technology Officer

Mimos Berhad