Vaccinate students going overseas

IT would be helpful if the government can provide clear guidelines on vaccine registrations for students who need to go overseas for their studies.

Initially, there was some hesitancy among the public, what with all the fake news and conspiracy theories regarding the various vaccines. But there is now an increase in the number of cases and deaths recently.

There are also new clusters being detected. All these have caused a surge in registrations for vaccinations. It is a tall order to coordinate the distribution and management processes under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

However, it is heartening to note that the Health Ministry is trying to speed up things. It had announced that private hospitals would also be roped in to operate as vaccination centres.

In addition, Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had announced that the government would engage 500 general practitioner clinics, in efforts to accelerate the vaccination process. A total of 1,000 clinics is expected to come on board.

My daughter has just finished one year of online lectures locally and is now waiting to return to the United Kingdom soon to continue her studies. Among other things, she must first be vaccinated before she can return to university. She would also need to undergo a Covid-19 test and be quarantined upon arrival.

It is hoped the government would increase the daily number of vaccine recipients as we still have a long way to go before we can achieve an acceptable level of herd immunity.

I appeal to the authorities to roll out the immunisation programme for students who are planning to go overseas for their studies.

Peter Soo

Kluang