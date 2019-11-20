Vandals and vagrants defacing KL

TAXPAYERS’ money is being used to help beautify Kuala Lumpur to make it liveable and earn a face on tourist maps.

As new walkways and nuggets of resting shades are being built in iconic streets, locations and along some rivers in the choking city, citizens and visitors are unfortunately being robbed of enjoying these investments.

Vandals and vagrants are taking over every spruced up shade and convenience.

While we will not condone vandalism, activists will scream their lungs out in defence of vagrants who now are increasingly turning the streets and mini parks into their roofless dwellings.

Even railings have been turned into clothes lines in some parts of Kuala Lumpur.

The many marbled benches under pruned shades are left with faeces and urine as these turn into comfy beds at night for the growing number of vagrants flocking to the nicely paved, greened city and comfy park benches for a decent sleep.

Certainly all the investments to turn around Kuala Lumpur in time to embrace the much sought after “developed nation” status is quickly going to waste.

Somewhere along the political and social development route we have failed miserably.

Either our MPs address these issues with urgency or we might as well count our tax money as another wasted, ruined venture.

It is high time that vandals were effectively policed.

And we are running out of time and effective ideas to address the plight of vagrants. Soup kitchens is not the solution.

J. D. Lovrenciear

Kuala Lumpur