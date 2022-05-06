Vape a key ally to achieve tobacco endgame

THE recent announcement by the Malaysian Ministry of Health (MoH) to ban access of tobacco and vape products to those born after 2005 has resulted in divided reactions from most Malaysians.

As a medical practitioner, my mandate is to work towards a smoke-free Malaysia. Therefore, the MoH has my support for its determination to discourage the use of tobacco products. However, such tough policing must come with equally firm enforcement. Otherwise, such a ban will only lead to easier and cheaper accessibility of tobacco products from the black market.

Along with tobacco products, the MoH has also set its sights on banning vape products. In my opinion, this seems peculiar because science tells us smoking and vaping are two different things.

There is a mountain of evidence that keeps growing, which shows how vaping is not only less harmful than cigarettes, but also effective in assisting people to kick the smoking habit. It is more effective than even nicotine patches, gum, or medication.

In addition to the well-known factoid from Public Health England that found vape to be 95% less harmful than cigarettes, many other credible studies and organisations have come to the same conclusion.

The newly updated Cochrane Review, widely considered as benchmark for evidence-based healthcare, has added to growing evidence that using vape with nicotine can help smokers kick the habit. According to the review, more people were likely to stop smoking for at least six months if they used vape with nicotine liquids compared to standard nicotine replacement therapy.

The United States Food & Drug Administration have also stated that “e-cigarettes are potentially less harmful forms of nicotine delivery for adults. Many studies suggest e-cigarettes may be less harmful than combustible cigarettes.”

The Canadian Cancer Society shared the same sentiment, saying that “if you are a smoker who has tried but not succeeded with other quitting methods, you would be better off, from a health perspective, to use e-cigarettes.”

In New Zealand, which in fact is the country that inspired Malaysia’s endgame strategy, vaping is seen as an ally – not an enemy – in achieving its SmokeFree 2025 strategy.