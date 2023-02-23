Visibility in politics makes lasting impact

“IN politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

In the world of politics, visibility is key. The power of constant intelligent visibility that engages the public should never be underestimated.

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and former Umno information chief Sharil Hamdan will take their visibility to a new level with “Malaysia’s hottest political podcast”. The weekly podcast, called Keluar Sekejap, will be featured in mid-March.

Branding politicians on popular podcasts can be a great way to get their message out to a wider audience and propel them to become bigger political influencers. The podcast will provide a fresh perspective on the issues that matter most to Malaysians.

Last month, Khairy was sacked as an Umno member for alleged “breaches of party discipline, according to its constitution”. Meanwhile, Shahril was imposed a six-year suspension for also allegedly criticising the party leadership.

“Given the party political spotlight and commitments, this was an opportune time to take those discussions to the public,” said Sharil.

“On a personal note, while deciding what my next move is in terms of party politics, which should not be a rushed call, I want to continue to speak and engage. The podcast is just one of them, and I will share what my other plans are soon, as and when they materialise.”

In recent years, social media production and consumption have increased dramatically in most parts of the world and have affected us in many ways.

Social media has become a costless and extremely effective tool in reaching mass audiences for those with a political purpose. It has increased the potential for political information to reach even the most disinterested citizens.

In Malaysia, during the 15th general election, TikTok was a powerful new platform for political campaigning and used by voters, especially the youth, to express their views, such as humorous memes, on issues they care about.

TikTok users in Malaysia have increased by 14.4 million in the past two years, with Facebook still having the most users at 21 million.

Analysts have reportedly said the wave of young voters getting and sharing their first-hand information on TikTok was one of the main factors for PAS’ 49-seat victory.

Sharil said he and Khairy have had several discussions and debates about politics and policy in private. They felt these views can be channeled to the public through regular podcasts.

“Being sacked and suspended takes away the usual platform, so we are going to have to find new ways of engaging the public. We will always remain passionate about our public service and political involvements,” said Sharil.

Khairy has already been co-hosting Hot Fm’s radio breakfast show Bekpes on Monday mornings with radio announcers Mohammad Yazid Lim Mohamad Aziz (Johan) and Muhammad Azmir Selamat, providing hilarious entertainment.

On his first segment last week, the former health minister managed to garner over 5.7 million engagements across the station’s social media platforms, with a 139% increase in unique page views.

Even if Khairy’s intention is apolitical in taking on the job of a deejay, his first show has created airwaves, captivating listeners with his insights and stories.

While his supporters and fan clubs will be cheering him on, there will be others who have been unkind to him, who will be haunted with a chilling reminder that Khairy will not disappear any time soon. He will always remain visible as a resilient politician who can take the punches, keep on fighting, and turn adversities into opportunities.

Unfortunately, instead of the best ideas winning out in social media, fake news will drown out the real ones. The internet, of course, was never a so-called neutral technology.

Furthermore, ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has made great hype and waves by mimicking human communication. It has created neural networks in creating chatbots that are almost more human than human.

At this point, the pendulum shift to live voices addressing the public through popular radio podcasts may bring a humane aspect of interaction. This branding of politicians, with authentic and a humane approach, may be a great way to influence a wider audience.

Podcasts can be brain-stimulating and addictive. There is a level of dedication that will come from podcast listeners if the content is witty, informative and engaging. Podcasts are not just a bubble but a boom, and that boom is only getting louder.

For Khairy, as a radio host, he has had the chance to break barriers and connect with listeners as he reaches out to a larger audience by speaking about his own difficult experiences and captivating viewers with unscripted spontaneous wit.

As a politician, he set his eyes on becoming a prime minister from the day he entered politics about two decades ago.

“I still have political ambitions. I do not want people to forget me,” he added.

With podcasts, eloquence, credibility and passion in speaking to influence a growing number of listeners will be the desired end-result. By any measure, when that happens, political visibility will make a lasting impact.

Vasanthi Ramachandran is an author, brand strategist and runs Helping Hands. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com