Watch out for cyclone off east coast

THE cyclone (Tropical Depression 36W) that is in the lower South China Sea is forecast to pass off the east coast of the peninsula on Thursday. The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MMD) has highlighted the course of this cyclone and the dangers it posed to marine activities.

However, some cyclones are known to change their course abruptly and in ways that are unexpected. For example, earlier last month, Cyclone Owen made a 180 degree turn after it crossed the Gulf of Carpentaria in northern Australia and became a dangerous typhoon before it struck northern Queensland. About 20 years ago, Cyclone Greg made a similar U-turn and caused widespread havoc and many deaths as it crossed Sabah and caught the population unawares. Hence, the authorities should consider that such occurrences can happen to cyclones that are very close to our shores.

The public should also be reminded that in December 2001, the peninsula was struck by a record breaking rare cyclone, Typhoon Vamei, which caused floods and landslides with some deaths in southern Johor. In late 2017, another small cyclone struck Penang with similar results. Hence the cyclone 36W can expect to do the same but on a wider scale since it is a full-blown cyclone with more than a 100km radius of influence.

Although MMD mentioned that this cyclone may bring strong winds and floods to affected areas, they did not highlight that the winds and floods can be more devastating than those normally experienced during monsoons. The strong winds of the cyclone are expected to last for more than a day and are more dangerous since they can easily bring down trees and consequently cause landslides in highland areas. The rainfall is also expected to be intense and can cause major floods.

The authorities should consider implementing the following measures should the cyclone change course and makes landfall since its radius of devastation can be very large and affect all residents from the east coast to the west coast:

1) Advise everyone living near the coast, in flood-prone areas, on or near riverbanks and on high risk hillslopes to be on their guard for sudden changes to their environment. They should evacuate to safer locations before the cyclone makes landfall since it may be too dangerous to evacuate when the cyclone is in progress.

2) Advise motorists to avoid using risky roads on highlands and near rivers. If necessary close all high risk roads.

3) Advise the public to stay indoors to avoid being caught in flash floods, fallen trees and flying debris. Cancel all outdoor activities and official functions.

4) Advise the public to store additional drinking water and dry/canned foods since the food supply chain may be temporarily disrupted by the cyclone.

5) Advise the public to keep additional batteries and candles since some power disruption can be expected from fallen trees on power lines and submerged substations. They should be on guard for fallen power lines and fires due to candles.

Zahar

Kuala Lumpur