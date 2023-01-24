  1. Opinion

Watching out for pedestrians

Ideal pedestrian footpath with safety fence along Jalan Ara in Kuala Lumpur.Ideal pedestrian footpath with safety fence along Jalan Ara in Kuala Lumpur.

PUBLIC infrastructure remains an important feature undertaken and maintained by the local authorities. I am pleased to observe that Kuala Lumpur City Hall is making efforts to upgrade and maintain footpaths along major roadways to assist pedestrians and residents who exercise.

During a recent walk in Bangsar, I came across replacement work in progress on a new foot path and kerb along Jalan Bukit Pantai and the footpaths connecting Jalan Chanderai in Lucky Garden, Kuala Lumpur.

I was shocked to see only a six-inch wide footpath being constructed, but with a wider grass verge. And to make things worse, there were trees and lamp posts in the way of the grass verge. I wonder how pedestrians are expected to walk along the six-inch footpath or manoeuvre around the challenging grass verge.

It is pointless to provide footpaths or kerbs that are not pedestrian-friendly. There are many who are using this footpath, especially students from a nearby school, Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Pantai, located along Jalan Chanderai.

I urge City Hall to relook the project and study the actual on-site needs before implementing such schemes.

I hope this suggestion for improvement will be looked at favourably by the authorities.

“Safety for Pedestrians”