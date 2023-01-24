Watching out for pedestrians

PUBLIC infrastructure remains an important feature undertaken and maintained by the local authorities. I am pleased to observe that Kuala Lumpur City Hall is making efforts to upgrade and maintain footpaths along major roadways to assist pedestrians and residents who exercise.

During a recent walk in Bangsar, I came across replacement work in progress on a new foot path and kerb along Jalan Bukit Pantai and the footpaths connecting Jalan Chanderai in Lucky Garden, Kuala Lumpur.

I was shocked to see only a six-inch wide footpath being constructed, but with a wider grass verge. And to make things worse, there were trees and lamp posts in the way of the grass verge. I wonder how pedestrians are expected to walk along the six-inch footpath or manoeuvre around the challenging grass verge.

It is pointless to provide footpaths or kerbs that are not pedestrian-friendly. There are many who are using this footpath, especially students from a nearby school, Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Pantai, located along Jalan Chanderai.

I urge City Hall to relook the project and study the actual on-site needs before implementing such schemes.

I hope this suggestion for improvement will be looked at favourably by the authorities.

“Safety for Pedestrians”