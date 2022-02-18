Ways to prevent colon cancer

COLON cancer is one of the most common cancers today. What is troubling is that colon cancer rates have been rising by as much as 2% yearly in younger adults.

Data shows that colon and rectal cancer, known as colorectal cancers collectively, cause almost 50,000 deaths yearly in the US.



Most colorectal cancers begin as a growth called polyps on the inner lining of the colon or the rectum. While some polyps remain benign, some become cancerous later on. The good news is that we can reduce that risk by making some changes to our lifestyle.

> Regular exercise is conducive to reduction of colon cancer by as much as 30%, apart from reducing the chances of acquiring diabetes and obesity. Sitting for long periods is a health hazard and in some offices in the US, the staff have to stand over their computers in doing their work.

> The National Cancer Institute says that extra fat in the waist area may increase colon cancer risk. Hence, maintaining a healthy weight is a wise choice.

> Data shows consuming high amounts of red and processed meats such as beef, pork, steak, salami, hot dogs or lamb and consuming sugary drinks raises the chances of contracting colon cancer by up to 30%.

> Research shows that diets high in fibre, whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables can lessen your risk of colon cancer by as much as 40%. Foods high in selenium like mushrooms, onions, fish (including salmon, sardines, halibut, tuna) can also help prevent the development of colon cancer by inhibiting the growth of cancer cells.

> Quit smoking. Scientists tell us that this may be because inhaled smoke or swallowed tobacco carries carcinogens to the colon.

> Reduce alcohol consumption. A new study by the World Health Organisation found a link between alcohol consumption and a higher risk of colon cancer. Alcohol by itself is not carcinogenic but scientists say that gut bacteria turns alcohol into carcinogen acetaldehyde.

> Take adequate intake of Vitamin D. Not only is Vitamin D vital for the proper growth and development of bones and teeth, it is also important for developing improved resistance to certain diseases, including colorectal cancer. A 2018 study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that low levels of vitamin D raised colon cancer risk by 31% in almost 13,000 adults. Sunlight is free, and an easy way to boost your Vitamin D intake is to spend time in the sun as it is a great precursor of this nutrient.

> Colonoscopy to screen polyps is recommended at age 45 as research shows one in four people has polyps by age 50. Screenings can identify polyps before they develop into cancer. Screenings should be repeated every 10 years until you are about 85, or thereabouts.

Dr A. Soorian

Seremban