Ways to tackle ageing

CAN 2023 become a turning point for the promotion of the welfare of senior citizens in Malaysia?

I am not just referring to the latest announcements from Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who, in this month alone, delved into the issue not once but twice.

Undoubtedly, here we can see the overall commitment of the federal government to increase the financial allocations for senior citizens as announced in the Budget 2023 speech in February. Yet much more could be done but in a different way.

The country could undertake a real breakthrough in its approach towards the elderly if it fully shifts from a welfare approach to one more focused on the well-being and active citizenship.

While, at least on paper, these two latter dimensions are already acknowledged for their relevance, there is a need to think a more out of the box on how to truly promote an active and dynamic dimension of ageing.

But first, let’s review the minister’s declarations.

First, the minister - during a debate on the Supply Bill 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat held on the 9th of March – shared the plans to establish more senior citizens centres throughout the nation.

Then on Thursday, in another address in the Dewan Rakyat, Nancy declared that the National Action Plan for Senior Citizens (NAPSrC), the implementation pillar of the National Policy on Older Persons, would be revised in order to strengthen its broader effectiveness.

Moreover, she said there won’t only be a new NAPSrC guiding the nation up to the year 2030, but the federal government is also drafting a wholly new legislation, the Senior Citizens Bill.

The overall hope is that these new initiatives and, more importantly, how they will be designed and implemented will be able to lead the country to better tackle the increasingly thorny issue of ageing.

After all, by 2030 demographic trends show that Malaysia will be an “aged” nation very soon and data could not offer a clearer picture.

According to a 2017 presentation by Mohd Fazari Mohd Salleh with the Social Welfare Department – which is part of the ministry – by end of the decade, almost 17% of the population will be officially considered senior citizens.

In practice, this means that there will be one ageing Malaysian out of seven, a drastic increase in relation to the previous years.

In many ways, Malaysia is already facing an increasing number of challenges in this regard, especially in relation to the higher demands on the health care system coming from elderly citizens.

If the country were to definitely need more welfare infrastructures to meet the increasing needs of its elders, why not also truly make “real” and effective the components of the National Policy on Older Persons focused on active ageing?

Why not enable and encourage seniors who are still good enough to give their time, wisdom and skills to the broader society?

So far, the focus has been on how younger volunteers can help cope with what should be considered an ageing emergency.

Why not turn the equation around when we talk about the contributions of thousands of younger volunteers to support the elderly?

Why can’t the latter themselves “contribute” rather than being passively induced to attend top-down designed activities aimed at their well-being?

Certainly, this is an area of action where some senior citizens can definitely provide a helpful hand.

Yet it is not enough because any new action plan targeting seniors must be centred on their own potential to help society as a whole.

Malaysia needs a comprehensive strategy to engage and involve senior citizens, and any new plan must be more ambitious and far-sighted when focusing on active ageing.

With the country still lacking a holistic approach to promote volunteerism as an engine for civic renewal and developmental changes, planning a national volunteering scheme for and by elder citizens could provide an impetus for a much broader rethinking of what volunteerism can do for Malaysia.

Nancy in her official speech on March 9 said the current “governance” in the matter of ageing, led by the National Senior Citizens Advisory and Consultative Council, is fit for the purpose and does not need change.

It might be the case but there is no doubt that what the ageing challenge in Malaysia needs are leadership and long-term vision.

These are the two key elements that could turn a challenge into an opportunity.

Seniors can truly be part of the solution to the ageing conundrum faced by the country and help the whole society.

