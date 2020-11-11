We find strength in unity

MY faith in unity has been strengthened. I witnessed an incident recently where the spirit of togetherness came into play.

A small lorry was unable to start on a single lane road and the helpless driver and his attendant were trying their best to push start their machine.

Their predicament cause a backlog of traffic and cars were building up behind the one-way road behind the duo.

Three burly men then came out of nowhere and got down to business and the added manpower got the lorry back to action after some push-start attempts.

No words were exchanged throughout the whole ordeal and the only gratitude given was a wave goodbye by the driver to his new found comrades.

The entire scene reminded me that there is still a strong sense of unity within our community. We live in a multiracial community and that brotherhood has taken us through thick and thin.

Believe in the good of others and treat all with respect and equality.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya