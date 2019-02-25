We have failed our children

THE recent death of a young child from diphtheria, an easily preventable disease by immunisation, is a tragedy. When a young child dies from a preventable, immunisable disease, whose responsibility is it?

There has been sufficient media coverage that in 2018 there were 18 young children with diphtheria, with five deaths. Colleagues and I have explored immunisation refusal by parents in the Malaysian context (WY Lim, Amar-Singh, Netia Jeganathan, et al 2016). All the parents who were reluctant to vaccinate their children were educated and came from one community. Why do they take such a risk?

It is because of a second group of people. This group is loud on social media and quick to give “expert” opinion but fails to take responsibility when children die from easily preventable diseases.

None of us deny that vaccines have side effects but any sensible review of data will show how vaccines have helped control many lethal diseases. The re-emergence of diseases, long controlled in the past, is due to these anti-vaccine practitioners.

The health department and authorities cannot absolve themselves of responsibility of the death of children from immunisable disease. They have the authority to act. The Child Act is crafted to protect children. Why don’t we use it when a child dies from negligence?

Firm action will be a deterrent to others who are hesitating to vaccinate children. When parents fail to protect children, the state must do so; that is the reason laws to protect children are created.

The health department and authorities also have a responsibility to vulnerable children (those with cancer on chemotherapy, young babies, those with autoimmune diseases, etc) who cannot yet be vaccinated. They are at high risk of dying if we do not have herd immunity in the community.

All of us are responsible. We as a society can advocate together for our government to act. It is our responsibility as a society to push for compulsory vaccination today before more children die.

I have experienced a number of epidemics, including two diphtheria epidemics in the 1980s, and I would not want us to return to the days when we lost so many children. We cannot regress to a Third World nation.

Some suggestions on what may work:

1. As a society we need to make the primary immunisation schedule compulsory for all children (the critical vaccines covered by the ministry). This will not be easy to enforce but we should aim to protect all children. All elected representatives should advocate and support this initiative.

2. There is a need to actively address misinformation. This is not just the role of the ministry but of all healthcare practitioners. Parents want what’s best for their children and we should offer them evidence-based information.

3. We must recognise that a segment of the population distrust the government and healthcare professionals, and hence are more likely to use alternative medicine. Therefore it is important that the government and Ministry of Health are transparent and honest about vaccines and their side effects. Information on this should be readily available online.

4. Finally, when children die or are injured by common vaccine preventable diseases, the government, welfare and health department should use the Child Act. Neglecting a child’s health is not an acceptable practice for any parent.

We must recognise and acknowledge that we have failed our children again and again and again.

How many children will need to die before we act?

The health department, government and society (all of us) must act now to make sure it does not happen again.

Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS

Senior Consultant Paediatrician