We must salute Latheefa’s courage in accepting post

LATHEEFA Koya’s appointment as MACC chief commissioner has generated many reactions.

A high-level political party functionary is taking on a pivotal post in a year-old administration. The switch does seem drastic and questions can legitimately be raised as to whether there should have been enough of a “cooling off” period between the two appointments.

There may be other grounds to query her appointment but none relate to the probity, character or qualifications of the person. She has a reputation of being fearless, feisty and faithful to her chosen course of action.

Why should any individual of integrity be alarmed?

I welcome this appointment and wish the appointee every success in this difficult assignment. This government is in a rush to deliver and in this appointment they could not afford the luxury of a “cooling off” period.

She is assuming this post a full year after Pakatan Harapan assumed power. There is dissatisfaction on many issues, including over the slow progress in getting accused high officials from the previous administration convicted. Latheefa is thus not joining a popular government, she has to do time in the trenches and receive a lot of flak before she can breathe easily.

She will face the difficulty of managing an organisation which did not have a solid reputation for being fearless in pursuing leads on corruption. She also comes into MACC as an outsider, albeit a professional but one who has to have the support of its bureaucrats and investigators. She has the challenge of instilling in its hierarchy the need to be professional, apolitical, impartial and sincere.

Today there is an urgent need to look at accountability in the humongous private sector.

Given the enormous responsibilities she takes on we must salute Latheefa’s courage in accepting this position. I trust she is neither unprepared nor unequal to the tasks that await her.

Datuk M Santhananaban

Kajang