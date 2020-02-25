We need more public interest journalism

“ASSANGE did right by journalism” (Speak Up, Feb 25) validates the strong view that at the end of the day Julian Assange must be credited as a real journalist seeking truth and transparency.

Arguably, he remains a journalist even if his vehicle, WikiLeaks, does not always act as the traditional news outlet with a strong editorial process.

No matter what label people put on Assange, his prosecution is a threat to journalists worldwide.

A successful US extradition and legal prosecution would chill whistleblowers and investigative reporters. Assange’s case is very much the litmus test in the fight over press freedom; and resurrects disturbing shades of George Orwell’s prophetic 1984.

It is timely to remember that with an unprecedented proliferation of fake news, public interest journalists as exemplified by Assange are indispensable to democratic societies.

Interestingly, the 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer noted 63% of Malaysians surveyed admit to not being able to distinguish between rumour and good journalism.

Perhaps, we need a greater level of public interest journalism in Malaysia. Public interest journalism is the opposite of fake news, propaganda, censorship. For ordinary citizens, the relevance and importance of sound public interest reporting are those that expose corruption, launch royal commissions and remove improper politicians from office.

Public interest journalism is about placing ordinary citizens’ interests at the top of the agenda.

Hence, it helps if public interest journalism is properly resourced by government or private organisations to enable journalists to unearth maladministration or corruption.

Importantly, solid public interest journalism reduces the “the central dilemma in journalism ie you don’t know what you don’t know”. (Bob Woodward, The Washington Post )

Strong legal protection is always needed for journalists, whistleblowers and other confidential sources that drive responsible public interest journalism.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang