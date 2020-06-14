We need to be more thoughtful of others

ECONOMIC development alone by any country would not qualify it to attain the status of a developed nation. A society’s moral fibre is equally important. Efforts to encompass a socio-economic transformation and a change in mindsets should also be in the forefront and assume a pivotal role.

The objectives of any country should be against the backdrops of these ethical code of attitudes. Lacking these prerequisites will be a stumbling block to accomplishing this goal. Especially conspicuous among many Malaysians is the lackadaisical attitude towards the law and behavioural norms.

Just remain at the traffic lights along Jalan Maarof in Bangsar and wait for the pedestrian lights to flash and you will see motorists ignoring the right of pedestrians to cross by speeding away.

I have seen a mother struggling with her young children on the bus and LRT with no one offering her a seat. No sympathy is even shown to the blind. I have seen them stumbling on a bumpy pathway trying to find their way around and no one offering a helping hand.

Deeply disturbing is when I have to stand in front of teenagers, youths and middle-aged people in seats reserved for senior citizens, pregnant women and the disabled. Many pretend to be texting, others read the book or the papers and some turn their faces away.

Now with the adherence to social distancing, much fewer seats are available on the LRT. I took the LRT from Bangsar the other day and saw a young man sitting on a reserved seat. He did not seem the least bothered to offer me the seat just putting his head down focusing attentively on his mobile.

As a result of social distancing there are long queues outside banks. Regrettably, even senior citizens and the blind have at times to queue in the high humidity. I have also faced this unpleasant experience myself. These incidents indicate how Malaysians lack the basic human values of kindness, compassion and humanity.

People need to be inculcated with these noble values from a young age. Equally important is enlightening the public through targeted print and electronic media campaigns, signboards and posters. There should be a media blitz to give these three categories of citizens these little privileges. It will definitely will go a long way towards Malaysia becoming a more civil society.

Education assumes a critical role in moulding the mindset of the younger generation on the importance of a more civil society. In schools, there should be emphasis on teaching values such as compassion, kindness, humanity, charity and ecological concerns.

Not only children, but society-at-large in general needs to be constantly reminded through campaigns that they should exhibit traits as caring human beings when interacting not only with people, but also with animals.

Despite our unhappiness about some social concerns, we at times also witness heart-warming stories. Recently, it was heartening to see the good and kind-hearted residents of Bangsar Park rallying around and pledging a substantial sum to help a fellow resident in need. Certainly, a magnanimous gesture by all our residents.

Definitely gratifying to note that there are still Malaysians, albeit a growing minority, who epitomise the values of a civil society.

Benedict Lopez

Kuala Lumpur