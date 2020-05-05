We need to be patient and adapt to changes

FOR the past 2,564 years, the Buddhist community around the world has celebrated Wesak Day with a full display of devotion and reverence.

The celebration is carried out in Buddhist temples and places of worship. But this year’s Wesak Day is different. It will be a new experience. This year’s observance will be done without the gathering of devotees. There won’t be any fanfare, food stalls, drums, dancing, songs and music. Rather, the shrine hall and holy sites will all be quiet with a few monks in attendance.

Covid-19 pandemic has torn down the very fabric of human lives.

The way we live and work have been affected in all aspects. It has struck fear in everyone. The disease will also have an inverse economic impact on every family. The suffering of mankind has been severe.

Nevertheless, Buddhist practitioners take it upon ourselves to be “present” and to be alert at all times. Instead of being overwhelmed by fear and worries, we stay calm and are constantly aware of developments as things unfold. The way to overcome difficulties in our lives is to practise mindfulness.

We need to take care of ourselves. It is important that we keep clean at all times.

We also need to continue to be useful to society. Do not feel depressed. Instead go to work if permitted, or work at home and do things that are profitable to ourselves, our family, and our country.

And at the same time, we should also look out for our friends, neighbours and colleagues.

Fighting this pandemic requires the effort of everyone, and it starts with ourselves. While people in authority are doing what is needed on a macro level, we as individuals need to help win this war by doing our part.

The way to win the war starts with loving ourselves. We need to be patient and let our mind to be at peace during times of turbulence. Contentment, adaptation to new changes and acceptance of unexpected fateful events are the key to being at peace.

When we are able to handle our emotions and when we feel we are calm enough, we should move on to help others. The method to help others is the same way as the method you helping yourself. You support your siblings, friends, and colleagues by practising loving-kindness and compassion. If loving your own self works for you, then your love for others should also work.

This year’s Wesak celebration is different, nevertheless it is still an auspicious day. I hope you have a nice Wesak with your loved ones at home.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish every Buddhist in Malaysia a Happy Wesak. May you continue to grow spiritually. May you overcome all difficulties. May you be free from harm and danger. May you be well and happy.

Dr Bugs Tan Yeow Kiang

Petaling Jaya