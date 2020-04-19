We need to focus on MSMEs

Save lives = stop the outbreak = break the chain!

RIGHT now, more than half of the world’s population already understand why we are told to stay at home. To stop the Covid-19 outbreak, governments worldwide are adopting the “break the chain” formula.

Hence comes the introduction of the movement control order (MCO), lockdown, circuit breaker, etc. Whatever it is called, ultimately, the purpose is to save lives.

While it is painful for both the government to implement and citizens to accept, everyone understands that it is not a matter of choice, but reality.

From Malaysia to Singapore and every other country, global citizens are showing great unity in staying at home and supporting their frontliners to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

While the MCO method is showing great results in saving lives, it does bring with it a severe negative consequence, ie an economic meltdown.

When businesses come to a halt during the MCO, trade would have reached almost near zero. With most businesses having zero income, it has triggered a domino effect so great that even the most powerful nation like the United States won’t be able to withstand it.

Just like the life-saving formula, governments are also adopting a similar formula to save their economy and that is: Save economy = save jobs = save businesses!

Since micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) form up to 99% of total businesses in all economies, every government is doing its best to ensure MSME businesses are able to stay afloat during the MCO.

Various economic stimulus packages were introduced to support MSME businesses with the primary objective to ensure that MSME businesses are able to pay their employees and keep them in the job.

Knowing that saving MSME businesses means saving the economy, most governments have prioritised MSME businesses in their economic rescue packages with the exception of the Malaysian government.

When the first Prihatin economic stimulus package was announced, the MSME businesses were almost left out despite the prime minister saying: “No one will be left behind!”

It was only after the government received loud and clear feedback from the MSME community that a Prihatin SME economic stimulus package was introduced.

Even with the introduction of the Prihatin SME economic stimulus package, the general feeling among the MSME community is that the government is not showing the same commitment to save the economy like they have shown in saving lives.

Up till now, only a small amount of financial aid allocations in the economic stimulus package has reached the MSME businesses.

The general consensus among the MSME community is that the government should follow the steps taken to save lives by appointing someone as capable as Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham to save the economy.

It is evident that where a medical professional has been entrusted to save lives, Noor Hisham and his team are doing a great job.

Therefore, an economic expert of Noor Hisham’s calibre, who understands every aspect of the economy especially the MSME sector will surely fulfil all expectations to save our economy.

God bless MSMEs and make micro and small businesses great!

Wayne Lim is the group chief editor, MALAYSIA SME® Media Group. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com