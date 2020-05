THE coronavirus pandemic is set to continue until such time when a cure or vaccine is found, which could be at least 18 to 24 months away. In the meantime, we have to protect ourselves by practising social distancing, washing our hands with soap regularly and wearing a mask when we go out.

I believe that one important aspect that has been missed (or has not been given the emphasis it deserves) is on building up our immune system by leading a healthy lifestyle.

For now, our immune systems or in layman’s terms our body’s defence system must adjust unassisted to this deadly enemy. So can we not individually focus or give more serious attention to boosting our immune system?

Under the new normal, our lifestyles will no doubt have to be modified or transformed to be healthier to reduce our risks of contracting Covid-19.

How do we do so? Besides practising an exercise routine, consuming healthy food containing essential nutrients, reducing our stress level and having a good night’s sleep, we must break away from unhealthy habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol.

I have no doubt that every single Malaysian adult knows about the above.

Knowing is one thing but putting it into practice is a daunting challenge that requires loads of discipline, effort and time.

For instance all of us know the incredible benefits of exercise which can improve nearly every aspect of our health and yet, most of the time, we are unwilling to commit enough time and effort for this much-needed activity. Or we continue to indulge in excessive drinking or eating junk food.

Good health is not something we can buy but something we have to put an effort to attain – the harder we work, the healthier we become. It’s easy to get sick but harder to remain healthy.

In addition, regular physical activity can increase the production of hormones that make us feel happier and help us sleep better.

Able-bodied individuals can keep Covid-19 away if they keep themselves in good shape by staying active and positive.

Not only do we build up our physical health but also mental faculties. It has been medically proven that the mind and body are intrinsically linked. Seniors for instance can thwart off or postpone the onslaught of dementia if they stay healthy.

Even after Covid-19 is long gone such as the onslaught of SARS in 2003, the threat of another novel virus looms. So let’s be prepared by staying strong and healthy.

So let’s do whatever is necessary to ensure that our immune system is in the best shape possible. As the saying goes “God helps those who help themselves”.

Let our overall health, energy and vitality shine through. We should make “fit and healthy” our fashion statement in the new normal.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur