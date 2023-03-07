Wear face mask to avoid infection

THE wearing of face masks, previously mandatory during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, has now become a personal choice.

Following guidance from the Health Ministry, the government has relaxed the rules regarding face mask usage in public transport and hospitals.

Wearing a face mask has been highly beneficial for many individuals as it has played a significant role in reducing the transmission of infectious diseases carried through respiratory droplets.

When worn correctly, clinically approved masks have proven to be effective in significantly reducing the spread of diseases.

In addition to mitigating the transmission of Covid-19, hand, foot and mouth disease and Monkeypox, the use of masks has also proven effective in reducing the spread of other viral infections, including common colds and coughs.

The regular use of face masks has resulted in a decrease in the occurrence of common colds among both children and adults who were previously prone to catching them.

Therefore, it is beneficial to wear a mask when in public because the air contains various viral respiratory droplets that are contaminated and can lead to the onset of illnesses.

It has been mandatory for food and beverage (F&B) operators in Selangor to wear a face mask at all times from Jan 1. It is hoped that F&B operators nationwide will also comply with this regulation to ensure optimal hygiene and cleanliness.

Wearing a mask significantly reduces our risk of infection compared with not wearing one. Our well-being is at stake, and taking preventive measures is always preferable to dealing with the consequences later.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban