Western aggression a clear and present danger

LIM Teck Ghee’s article headlined “Weaponising Covid-19 for political gain” on June 7 gives a good understanding of Western aggression, lies, prejudice and war-mongering, including by my own country Australia, against perceived non-Western “adversaries”.

Presently, the dangers of confrontation and war are indeed profound. It is no coincidence that international tensions and threats of war are always far away from America’s borders but often at or near the borders of rivals, such as the South China Sea and Taiwan (in China’s case) and the Ukraine (in Russia’s case).

This reflects the dominant role of the US and the West in assuming that they can “police” the world even at the front door of rivals, whereas the West has a free hand to involve itself in any aggressive conduct in any part of the world, even to the point of ignoring the international law of war.

America, from its foundation, has always had a philosophy and practice of resolving conflicts by violence. However, instead of confronting China, why not take a leadership role and propose to resolve current issues (including Covid-19) peacefully by initiating a dialogue between the two nations?

As part of the proposal, an upfront apology for its role in putting down the Boxer Rebellion in pre-communist China may go a long way to building trust and mutual respect, and showing an understanding of some of the history, tribulations and complexities of China.

However, for the last six months a large minority of Americans seem to be committed to dismissing the truth about the 2020 election and destroying the rule of law, electoral integrity, the US Constitution and even democracy itself.

If they are eventually successful in their aims and take control of the government, there would remain no legal, evidentiary, factual or moral limits to what they might allege, threaten or do in international affairs, particularly with respect to China.

Because of the nuclear capabilities of both nations, that would possibly be the biggest threat to international security since the Cuban missile crisis and even World War II.

Simon Wood

Taman Tun Dr Ismail

Kuala Lumpur