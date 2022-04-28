Western palm oil propaganda, time to take the gloves off

I HAVE been in the business of growing oil palm for over three decades now and I have seen a lot in the industry.

Of late, this commodity is back in the news, partly because of the high price it fetches on the global market.

On top of that, the war in Ukraine has caused supply for rapseed and sunflower oil to plummet, forcing European markets to seek alternatives like palm oil.

Indonesia’s recent decision to ban the export of the commodity has also pushed Malaysia into the limelight, with expectations growing for us to meet the global supply shortfall.

But throughout the years, one thing has remained constant: Western vilification of palm oil.

We know that powerful and rich industrialists in the West engage in sophisticated public relations exercises to undermine palm oil.

They do this in the hope that consumers, especially those in Europe and the Americas, stay away from these commodities in favour of other edible oils produced in their regions.

For decades, lobbyists have been accusing the palm oil industry of flouting environmental standards and making false claims that products made of palm oil are unhealthy, when peer-reviewed scientific studies have proven otherwise.

Of late, their tentacles have reached into the domain of labour standards.

The United States Customs and Borders Protection recently issued a Withhold Release Order on palm oil and palm oil products produced by Sime Darby over allegations of forced labour.

Sime Darby is one of the largest palm oil producers in the world and a publicly listed company, which means it must adhere to stringent operation standards.

Sime Darby has denied the allegations and has shown proof it did not flout any laws.

If you ask me, this episode and the protracted discrimination against palm oil stinks to the high heavens.

They are all part of the systematic efforts to undermine palm oil for commercial considerations.

It’s all about fattening these perpetrators’ bank accounts.

It is time for countries like Malaysia to stand up. In this respect, I am relieved that Primary Industry and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has decided to put up an “aggressive” fight against these Western quarters.

She is going to the US next month to meet CBP officials over the unfair treatment accorded to Malaysian palm oil and palm oil products.

Zuraida is also calling for certification bodies, such as those in Malaysian and Indonesia - the two largest producers in the world - to defend the commodity against vile accusations.

Malaysia and Indonesia must proactively pursue their legal recourse filed with the World Trade Organisation against the EU’s restrictions on palm oil biodiesel.

For far too long, countries like Malaysia and Indonesia have been subjected to an uneven playing field in the edible oil market.

The West thinks they can bully us into submission but enough is enough.

It is time for us to remove our gloves and take on the big boys, or in Zuraida’s own words, be “aggressive”. I am confident we have what it takes.

See Kok Khiang

Segamat