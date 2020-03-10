Principled politicians make a difference

THE Association for Community and Dialogue condemns the actions of some assemblymen in Perak who have defected.

Such blatant abuse of people’s mandate has proven again that electoral representation from political parties does not guarantee the rakyat’s aspirations. This is why an anti-hopping law has become crucial.

The elite who represent political parties might be there for some personal reasons rather genuinely believing in its struggle.

It is sad that there are elements in political parties who are willing to trade their personal integrity for personal gain.

I still remember in 2018 when the general election was held, there were three parties contesting the Buntong state seat in Ipoh. They were Barisan Nasional, DAP and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

I asked one politician why should the people not support the PSM candidate who was principled and had a long illustrious record in fighting for the marginalised.

The answer was that principles don’t bring victory.

At that time there was a clamor for change and it was perceived that it was better to elect a Pakatan Harapan assemblyman who had a better chance to win the election rather than voting for parties who had no chance of winning.

The events of the past few weeks clearly indicate that credibility and principled politicians count.

It’s time for Malaysians to assess election candidates on their credibility and integrity rather than merely supporting a political party.

Politicians should be tested on issues like governance, environmental activism and social justice.

This is to avoid electing representatives who lack moral rectitude and understanding of this subject and the struggle it entails.

When it comes to the crunch a candidate who stands by principles will ensure the government does not collapse, rather than a candidate who has a better chance of winning an election but lacks character.

Let’s choose candidates on their overall qualities and record.

Ronald Benjamin

Secretary

Association for Community and Dialogue