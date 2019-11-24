Civil servants’ dilemma

WHAT is the right thing to do by civil servants when they are faced with a superior (head of department or even a minister) who orders that a wrongdoing be executed?

If the civil servant is courageous enough to stand his ground and refuse to carry out the directive, the officer will not only fall out of favour but will have to pay a heavy price in terms of jeopardising his career, promotion and other perks. In short his “rice bowl” will be adversely affected.

How many are willing to do so in the name of integrity and uprightness?

When faced with such a situation, the superior can also easily twist the facts and turn the tables on the officer and make him look stupid, imprudent and label him as anti-establishment.

The officer will be sidelined or transferred out of the ministry leaving a black mark on his service record.

Worse comes to worst and pushed to the corner, he may have to tender his resignation or go on optional retirement.

So what recourse do such honest and principled officers have when dealing with their unethical and unprincipled superiors?

This is where the Public Services Department and the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) could conduct training courses to advise and guide civil servants when they face a similar predicament at their workplace.

To me, it all boils down to one’s conscience meaning a person’s moral sense of right and wrong.

A morally-conscious individual has a strong inclination to do what is right and then be prepared to face the consequences.

The civil servants owe a duty to do the right thing for the nation and not blindly follow orders. They cannot be held to ransom by their higher-ups.

After all when civil servants were recruited, they pledged their allegiance to the country (obeying the Federal Constitution and the law) and at the same time swear to perform their duties to the highest professional standard as well as displaying integrity.

Having said all of the above, I dare say that no amount of training by Intan or any agency can help quickly change this deep-seated “conscience” factor within the mindset of civil servants.

It’s either they have it or don’t.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur