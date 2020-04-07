What the outbreak has taught us

THE world has literally come to a standstill and has been brought to its knees by a dangerous virus that is not only so much smarter than all of us but spreading easily globally. It is everywhere disregarding nationality, race, religion and ideology. And so far we know so little about this virus.

Healthcare systems are missing out on a number of cases simply because those who are carrying it especially the asymptomatic ones (those who do not display any symptoms) have no idea that they are carriers. Hence the importance of everyone to wear a face mask when going out.

It is not that our healthcare systems do not have adequate capacity but that too many people are getting sick at the same time with the same illness. Systems are never designed and built to cater only to peak hour traffic.

Can we allow this virus to destroy our lives? Instead of humans controlling the virus, it is the virus that is controlling us. So far we have been defensive, isn’t it time for us to be on the offensive to beat the virus, not today but right at this moment. Thankfully this is what the international community is urgently addressing.

Hopefully Malaysians have now come to terms with the severity of the virus and the need for movement control order (MCO), which initially was deemed as excessive and draconian. Never before in our nation’s history have we had to go through something like MCO. By our simple actions such as staying indoors, MCO has proven to be an effective way to save lives by not spreading the virus. This clever virus has a lot of ego. It will only come to your house if you go out and invite it in.

There is increasing realisation of the importance of trading off a little of our freedom for the greater good of the public. Malaysians must soldier on to see better days ahead. As our prime minister mentioned yesterday there is always sunshine after the rain. With the daily encouraging Covid-19 related figures we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Thank God.

Our lifestyles have been such that we were always in a rush and over time have got used to the hectic life we live – and suddenly we find ourselves with so much time to spare. Is it a brief interlude from the hustle and bustle of our normal lives as if we are hitting the pause button to many of our errant lifestyles? Only with such a deadly virus upon us will we humans be willing to seriously consider giving up our overzealous and wasteful ways.

During the past three weeks, I have learnt a few simple things of life such as

» The proper way of washing my hands with soap for 20 seconds;

» Observing animals caged in zoos differently while empathising with prison inmates;

» With the information overload on social media especially relating to fake news, misleading claims and supposedly cures, I’m now practising the “accuracy nudge” principle. Before hitting the send button I carefully consider the accuracy of what I intend to share;

» The importance of wearing a face mask when going out (It is now becoming socially acceptable to wear face masks); you not only protect yourself but also others you come in contact with; and

» Not visiting your grandparents has now become an act of love.

One final thought – Will we continue to spend disproportionately on weapons instead of on medical and health facilities?

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur