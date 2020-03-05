What’s next in the political drama?

THE political drama unfolding the past 10 days is something many people, including myself, did not expect to see in our lifetime.

Particularly for those who voted out the once invincible Barisan Nasional government that’s been in power for 61 years until the May 9, 2018 general election.

Jubilation heralded what everyone looks forward to as the dawn of Malaysia Baru or New Malaysia and political peace until the next general election in 2023.

But it was not to be when the Pakatan Harapan coalition that was painstakingly cobbled up in time for the 2018 election collapsed in a self-inflicted internal coup that ended with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appointing a PH party leader, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, as the new prime minister.

How could the blood, sweat and tears of millions who cooperated for that historic change less than two years ago be undone just like that?

In the midst of the political turmoil came the shock resignation of the then prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who had earlier repeatedly reiterated that he would only step down after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit that Malaysia will host in November.

Why did he meekly, for once, quit when it was the last thing that we had expected him to do at a time when the fragile situation then prevailing needed a leader to take charge or to save the situation?

Mahathir did explain shortly later that he did this as he was not power crazy.

We all know he isn’t but after his resignation, he was seen very much trying to garner support from members of Parliament from various parties in a bid to show who had majority support.

It was also reported that he had tried to get an audience with the king to show their numbers but to no avail.

This was hardly surprising because by that time Mahathir was no longer the prime minister and Muhyiddin was on the verge of being sworn in as the 8th prime minister.

If he had not resigned, the power of incumbency would very much ensure the pendulum would swing in his favour and Pakatan Harapan in all probability would remain intact.

That much needed support would have come from Sabah and Sarawak which were more rattled by the political upheavals and uncertainties in the federal government.

Unlike states in the peninsula, their state governments are run by parties that are not coalition members of PH.

Certainly Mahathir would not admit it publicly – at least not yet – but political observers can certainly agree that it was the biggest mistake he has made in his long political career.

One veteran ex-cabinet minister texted me via WhatsApp wanting to know who had advised Mahathir to resign?

And fellow columnist Tan Sri Munir Majid in the New Straits Times on Tuesday wrote that Mahathir had “ill-advisedly” vacated the premiership.

My response to the ex-minister’s question was this: “At 94 and close to 95, who dares to advise him on anything? Those intending to advise would feel shy to do so ... that would-be adviser would think: Who am I to advise Tun Mahathir?”

“This is the reality. Surely he knows what’s best to do but at the end of the day, he being only human, makes this fatal mistake for Pakatan Harapan,” I texted friends who flooded my phone wanting to get updates.

Taking this cue of not simply resigning under pressure, embattled Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahary has so far refused to quit amid reports that the state government that he leads has lost its majority.

“I am staying put based on the ambit of the state constitution. I am the rightful leader of the government elected by the people.

“Pakatan Harapan cannot be removed through undemocratic means,” said Adly, whose bid to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly for fresh elections was rejected by Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

Adly had a valid point of contention here when he says the setting up of a new state government cannot be determined by the defection of just four assemblymen.

Question marks also hang over the fate of some other state governments especially those that have a slim majority.

Those who staged last week’s political coup did not realise the potentially grave social and economic repercussions that they have triggered.

In just one day or two, the Malaysian stock market lost an unprecedented RM91 billion as investor confidence crashed and this was many times more than the damage done by the 1MDB scandal running for years and which was billed as the world’s biggest financial fiasco.

This newspaper in a frontpage story on Tuesday quoted political analyst Dr Jeniri Amir as saying that the political turmoil has rendered elections meaningless.

He says if the political elite can do whatever they like in overturning the people’s mandate, then what purpose do elections serve?

The PH came to power in an election only to lose it to the Opposition through defections.

“So the general election becomes meaningless and this erodes the trust and confidence the people have in the system,” says Jeniri.

Now what’s next in the political drama?

Right now Muhyiddin is pre-occupied with forming his Cabinet. This can be a very tough act given calls from all sides that although Umno is now part of the newly-minted coalition called Perikatan Nasional, he must not appoint Umno leaders who are on trial on multiple charges of corruption and money laundering.

The most startling warning came not from a politician but from former Chief Justice Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad.

Since his retirement, Hamid has been a prolific writer on the nation’s affairs on his blog and in his latest posting, he does not mince his words when he says Umno is a corrupt party and the Muhyiddin’s Cabinet must not have corrupt leaders.

Going by the standard practice in the formation of a Malaysian Cabinet all these years, top party leaders in the coalition are automatically appointed.

It’s very interesting to see if Muhyiddin will make a departure from this SOP.

Hamid was blunt in his comments about Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is on trial in the High Court.

“If he is appointed, what more as deputy prime minister, let me be frank here that Muhyiddin will lose a vote of confidence and his government will fall,” warns Hamid.

But the sitting of Parliament scheduled to start on Monday has been fixed for May 18, which is the fasting month of Ramadan.

This delayed sitting means we are not going to witness the expected showdown among MPs just yet in the unfolding political drama that has gripped the nation.

And the fact that it’s to take place during the fasting month when Muslims are supposed to be more guarded in whatever they do or say, the vociferous MPs among them can be expected to toe the line.

But of course their non-Muslim colleagues are waiting impatiently to let sparks fly in the Dewan Rakyat.

Otherwise, it’s cooling off time though the weather has been unusually humid the past weeks.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com