When candidates come knocking

“WHERE were you when we needed you the most?” is the question we will ask any candidate who comes knocking at our doors to entice us with airbrushed narratives of their track record.

The voters, especially the marginalised ones will be archaeologically dug and rediscovered, and enticed with reinvented packages of colour-blind affirmative actions and economic initiatives.

So, here we are once again, facing the same old accumulated rubble of broken promises from various candidates resurfacing from previous elections. This time around, let us be wiser.

We will not be influenced by an “election-eve manifesto” to renegotiate our support. We are part of the hyperactive social media which documents most of the activities and we are evaluating every candidate’s KPI.

Nonetheless, we cannot generalise. There are some candidates from diverse parties who have shown exemplary performances in the work they have done.

For starters, Prime Minister and Umno Vice-President Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has distanced himself from the SRC International case by endorsing the separation of power between the executive and judiciary.

“A new code of ethics for MPs will be introduced via the House of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952, taking into consideration upholding the principle of separation of power between the executive and legislative bodies,” he reiterated in a circular sent out on Sept 20.

With our judicial dynamism, the bar has certainly been raised without executive interference, corruption is being speedily eradicated

Ismail Sabri has also not relented, despite pressure even from his allies, to call for the 15th general election (GE15) soon.

He has made it crystal clear that his priority now is to safeguard Keluarga Malaysia from floods, with rainfall ranging up to 900mm during the north-east monsoon period and the La Nina effect expected in the next few months.

It is good to showcase a sample of good candidates, regardless of the party they represent, who work conscientiously instead of politicking their entire tenure.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (Pakatan Harapan/DAP) has achieved a record-breaking manufacturing investment of RM6.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

With Penang’s 2030 strategic economic visions showing great results, Chow’s work speaks volumes without a need for excessive campaigning.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman, led a successful transformation of Sarawak with its post-Covid-19 development strategy and is confident of doubling the size of the economy to RM282 billion with an 8% economic growth in its vision for 2030.

Despite the pandemic, Sarawak was able to attract RM15.7 billion in investments in the manufacturing sector in 2020, which is one of the highest in Malaysia.

Worthy of mention here is Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who created a high standard KPI with an internationally acclaimed vaccination track record during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a commitment, “I will not stop until every person is fully vaccinated,“ undocumented immigrants and the refugee communities were tracked down and vaccinated.

Khairy is already on a determined journey to create a sick-free Malaysia by implementing reforms in every aspect of healthcare and financing.

From Parti Sosialis Malaysia we have Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj with an excellent service record as a tireless social activist, who has been genuinely advocating for farmers, fishermen, estate workers and B40 rights.

He was selected among the top three Parliament members by the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat as a champion for community service.

Rafizi Ramli and Nurul Izzah Anwar from Parti Keadilan Rakyat are popular among all Malaysians and are expected to bring exciting, vibrant and fresh campaign strategies to GE15.

Malaysia desperately needs a new look for GE15.

We cannot be persuaded again by noisily amplified relentless propaganda from disintegrated parties, offering almost the same manifesto.

Replacing bad guards with good guards will not be a problem in our nation.

Smooth leadership has been the cornerstone of the Malaysian democratic process.

This is our time to express our chest-thumping criticisms over the unsavoury past and present to address our specific concerns with our candidate.

GE15 gives fresh hope and another chance for the relevant changes to take place for the better.

We have had too many political parties “championing” the Rakyat’s interests.

With the number of defectors in the last three years, we have a blurred vision of party affiliations of many potential candidates, which might confuse the voters.

Although party symbols have always played a pivotal role in elections, for the next election, the real symbol should be the merit and worthiness of the candidate who will represent each voter.

The current selection process of candidates by party leaders is rarely objective and subject to lobbying from the various component parties and factions within them.

We need to know our candidates and sensibly choose a line-up of merit-worthy candidates.

In any case, if we choose the wrong candidate, it is no one else’s fault but ours.

