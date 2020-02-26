Where there is a will, there’s a way

TWO years ago, Malaysians witnessed the almost impossible. The six-decade long rule by Barisan Nasional was brought to an end by Pakatan Harapan.

There was hope for a new beginning. Introducing much needed social, political and economic reforms, ending endemic corruption and fostering true national unity made a sound basis for hope. It was, in fact, PH’s platform that was resoundingly endorsed by a vast majority of Malaysians.

Over this past weekend, all that hope, witnessed a sad – more so, sordid – degeneration into utter hopelessness.

In the two years since the electorate gave PH the mandate to govern, infighting and innuendos within and among its component parties, jockeying for power and a vague promise for transition of national leadership have plagued our political scene.

No surprise, then, it came to a boil and imploded.

Having forged the change that will hopefully carry our nation and people forward, we cannot and should not slide back into the political morass we found ourselves in.

Whatever decision is made to form a new government – and time is of the essence – with leaders who truly care for the nation and people more than for themselves and their power, let us have the will to uphold the values of unity and integrity.

Let us embark on the way ahead to achieve one nation and people living in conditions of peace, security and shared prosperity.

Rueben Dudley

Petaling Jaya