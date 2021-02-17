Who is an essential worker?

THE Covid-19 pandemic has shown us who is “essential” and sometimes it is surprising.

The more obvious people are anyone involved with medical services, first responders and food distribution employees.

Some of those who could be considered as second level essential people would include journalists, public transport operators, some manufacturing job workers and even liquor sellers but the list in Australia also includes tennis players, well at least the professional ones competing in the Australian Open.

The only obvious essential component of tennis professionals is the financial one with the amount of money that has been paid for TV rights and advertisements.

Teachers are not really considered essential although as a retired teacher I can say that view precedes the pandemic times.

Really the list should only include those who keep us safe and healthy.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne